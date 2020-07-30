Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke Convicted of Sexual Assault

Former Tory Charlie Elphicke served as MP for Dover from 2010 to 2019. He was suspended from the Conservative Party in November 2017 after he was accused of sex offences against two members of his staff. His membership was briefly restored in 2018, but was suspended again in July 2019 after he was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault against two women.

The 49-year-old, former MP for Dover denied making unwanted sexual advances towards both women.

One of the charges relates to a woman in her 30s who was assaulted by Elphicke in 2007, while the other two are in relation to two separate incidents involving a parliamentary worker in her 20s in 2016.

Elphicke’s wife, Natalie who took over her husband’s position as Dover MP last December said the verdict brought her “profound sorrow.”

Today’s verdict is one that brings profound sorrow. It ends my 25 year marriage to the only man I have ever loved.



I would ask for some personal space and time to come to terms with the shocking events of the last 3 years.



I will not be commenting further. — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) July 30, 2020

​Elphicke will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 15 September.

Detective Sergeant Michael McInerney of the Met’s Complex Case team, part of Central Specialist Crime, said: “These were alarming, distressing incidents for both women and I would like to acknowledge their courage in reporting the incidents and co-operating with the police investigation.

“Elphicke was persistent in his sexual advances and showed a lack of self-restraint and regard for the women, whose emotional wellbeing and professional lives were affected by what happened.

“Victims of non-recent sexual offences should not be deterred from reporting what happened to them to police. Specially trained investigators will investigate the claims and seek prosecutions where possible, whilst providing all the necessary support for victims.”