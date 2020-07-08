Former Kasabian Singer Tom Meighan Apologises to Ex-Fiancee Following Assault

Register
    During the trial on Tuesday, the court heard that Vikki Ager hit her head on a hamster cage after being thrown across the room. She was hit in the face, shoved, pushed over repeatedly and threatened with a wooden pallet during the assault. Defending, Michelle Heeley QC said Tom Meighan felt "deep remorse" and a sense of "personal humiliation."

    Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has issued a public apology to his ex-fiancee after admitting to assaulting her.

    The 39-year-old singer appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to attacking Vikki Ager while drunk on 9 April.

    He was ordered by the court to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was given an 18-month community order. 

    Meighan issued a statement on Twitter the day after his court appearance apologising for his actions.

    He wrote,“I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my band-mates, my friends, family and fans.

    “I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.

    “I have struggled for many years with alcohol addiction. The incident in April was a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming. I was spiralling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point.”

    He continued: “I booked myself into a rehabilitation programme for alcoholism. It’s been well documented I’ve undergone treatment before, but in truth I’ve never actually been completely sober. This time has been different. I left the programme 3 weeks ago and with the support of my family and friends, I’ve been taking every day as it comes, getting through each day completely clean and sober. This time I actually really want to do it, not just for those I care about, but also for myself.”

    The former frontman revealed that he has been recently diagnosed with ADHD and said that he and Vikki are still “very much in love” and are looking forward to rebuilding their life together.

    He went on to say “the incident in question was an isolated one, and anyone who knows me will know it was completely out of character.”

    Following Tuesday’s court case, Kasabian issued a further statement on Meighan’s departure from the band. It had been announced on Monday that he had left due to “mutual consent,” but they have now revealed that he was asked to leave.

    “No one in the band wanted this to happen. We have all worked so hard for the past twenty-three years and had big plans for our future together. We’re completely heartbroken,” it read. 

    “But we were left with no choice but to ask Tom to leave the band. There is absolutely no way we can condone his assault conviction. 

    “Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is totally unacceptable. As soon as we found out about the charges made against Tom, we as a band made the decision that we could no longer work with him.”

     

    ​Meighan’s statement caused a mixed reaction from fans online, with some supporting the singer and others deploring his actions.

    music, UK, domestic violence
