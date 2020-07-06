Boris Johnson Shocks Netizens with New Haircut for First Time Since Start of Pandemic

People across the United Kingdom, including leading politicians, have been itching for a hair cut after all 'non-essential' workplaces, including barbers, closed down at the introduction of lockdown measures in March.

Boris Johnson was seen sporting a newly trimmed haircut following months of an unruly head of hair as barbers across the country began to reopen amid easing lockdown measures.

— Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) July 6, 2020

​The Prime Minister was spotted with the new cut while visiting a construction site in Yorkshire on Monday afternoon. Mr Johnson had previously complained during an interview with the Standard that his wispy white hair was starting to turn into "dreadlocks".

— AC FILMS (@ACFILMSUSA) July 2, 2020

— Ellie Di Fiore (@ellied67) July 3, 2020

​The trim would have taken place between yesterday evening and this morning as he was still seen with the messy style yesterday evening during the clap in support of the 71st anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS).

— Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 5, 2020

​Downing Street also announced that as well as receiving a trim over the weekend, Mr Johnson went for a drink at his local pub at the Chequers country retreat.

“I don’t know that detail and don’t plan to ask such questions but the PM has definitely had a haircut and he also went for a drink on Saturday evening", a spokesperson said.

The PM received some envy from those who are not lucky enough to live near an open hair salon.

— Daf Rhys (@standupdaf) July 6, 2020

​Some users praised the PM's trim and pub trip.

— Aidan Farr (@farr_aidan) July 4, 2020 ​

​Others were not so impressed.

Who cut it, Edward Scissorhands — Michelle Johnson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺⚫ (@michelledj310) July 6, 2020

​One Twitter used praised the Labour Party for his new look.

I see Boris Johnson has had a haircut.



Who did it? The (Labour) council?



HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.



Don't leave me. — Dame Bibi Lynch (@BibiLynch) July 6, 2020

​The Prime Minister's new cut comes as the UK begins to ease lockdown restrictions, with pubs and restaurants reopening on the basis that they adhere to social distancing measures.