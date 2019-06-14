Register
20:08 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York.

    Love is (Not Just) in the Hair: Four Similarities Boris Johnson and Donald Trump Share

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It seems like Boris Johnson, who has launched his political campaign to replace outgoing Theresa May as the UK prime minister, has more in common with US President Donald Trump than one might think – and it’s not just their trademark hair-do.

    Despite all scandals surrounding the gaffe-prone former UK foreign secretary, Boris Johnson has topped the first ballot in the Tory leadership contest.

    The bookies’ favourite, who’s been publicly backed by Donald Trump, once an outsider within his own party as well, has been consistently compared to the US President, and here’s why.

    Basically No One Believed in Them

    Back in 2016, American Republicans launched a Never Trump movement to prevent the real estate mogul from being nominated for the presidential election, while today Tories are trying to push the “Anyone But Boris” campaign to stop ex-London mayor from becoming the UK’s next prime minister.

    Even though on the surface it seemed like Trump was an unlikely candidate to win compared to more experienced politicians, the Stop Trump movement failed – and it looks like the same fate will befall the Stop Boris campaign.

    Distrusted within his own party, President Trump might not have won the popular vote, but he gained the electoral votes needed to defeat his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

    BoJo, as he’s colloquially named in the UK, has as well secured the most support in the first round of the vote by Conservative MPs in the Tory leadership race.

    Love is in the Hair

    As surreal as it may seem, both Boris and Donald were born in New York, and eerily look alike – thanks to their signature hair styles, which got comedian Trevor Noah thinking that they were “purposely” separated at birth in a somewhat Bollywood-y plot twist.

    Naughty by Nature?

    The transatlantic twins – or cousins – have both been embroiled in cheating allegations: Trump has repeatedly been accused of sexual misconduct and having occasional flings while being married to FLOTUS Melania – something which he strongly denied, whereas Johnson found himself at the epicentre of a family scandal last year after British media claimed that he was being unfaithful to his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler.

    And while Trump’s marriage stays afloat, Johnson is now an eligible bachelor – his spouse voted Leave.

    Always Vote Leave, Whatever the Options

    Private life aside, both politicians apparently have a thing for scrapping alliances and treaties: Trump, once a successful businessman, is evidently resorting to the Art of the Deal either trying to withdraw from agreements or to tailor them to the America First narrative, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 1994 NAFTA deal, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2016 nuclear agreement with Iran, among many others.

    Johnson, a zealous Brexiteer, doesn’t fall behind: the sharp-tongued politician, who was at the helm of the Leave campaign in the 2016 national referendum on whether the UK should remain in the European Union, once compared the 28-member bloc to a “badly designed undergarment – too tight in some places, far too constrictive, and dangerously loose in others”.

    In a very Trumpian way, the Brit is determined to negotiate the most favourable terms for the UK to leave the EU and has even threatened to withhold a Brexit divorce payment and scrap certain controversial points of the withdrawal agreement unless the EU agrees a future relationship.

    No wonder Trump thinks Britain’s blonde bombshell would be “excellent” as next prime minister.

    Tags:
    wife, allegations, cheating, US president, hair, leadership, UK Conservative Party, Tory, prime minister, Theresa May, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models present creations during the Fashion East catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain June 9, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 June - 14 June
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse