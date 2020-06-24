UK Betting Tycoons Send £100 Million for Problem Gambling Another Way

A recent decision by some of the UK’s largest gambling firms to redirect the funding meant to improve treatment services for problem gamblers has caused a commotion in the industry.

The UK’s Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) firms - bet365, GVC, PaddyPower Betfair, Sky Betting and Gaming and William Hill – announced this month that a £100 million will go to the charity GambleAware, instead of the previously chosen Action against Gambling Harm (AGH).

Commenting on the change of heart by the Betting and Gaming Council, its CEO Michael Dugher said on Wednesday:

"To be clear: money is not being "redirected". It is going to where we - & the Govt - always said it should go ie it is £100 million over 4 years with the priority being the treatment of problem gamblers. Also, GambleAware are excellent, independent & accredited by the regulator."

Mr. Dugher’s statement invited responses from anti problem gambling groups and campaigners, who cast doubt on BGC’s change of heart regarding the funding recipient.

Priority needs to be prevention, some less disingenuous gambling harm adverts would be a start don't you think?

AGH was founded by the Conservative peer Lord Chadlington, and with the assistance of experts on gambling addiction, the charity was set to tackle the issue and determine suitable funding recipients.

The newly selected recipient of the £100 million, GambleAware, describes itself as "wholly independent" and "regards gambling as a public health issue."

However, it was established months after the pledge by UK’s gambling giants, who in July 2019 promised to contribute £100m in instalments between 2020 and 2023 and 1 per cent of annual revenues thereafter, about £60m, to safer gambling initiatives.

BGC also said that its members will give an additional £3.8 million to fund advertising campaigns on safer gambling.

The decision was welcomed by the UK Health Minister Matt Hancock, who reiterated that problem gambling was still an issue the government plans to continue addressing

"I’ve seen first-hand how problem gambling can damage people’s mental health and affect the lives of those around them – and I’ve been determined to help protect vulnerable people from the impacts. So I’m delighted the Betting and Gaming Council is taking these steps to support treatment and provision for problem gamblers,” Mr. Hancock said in a statement.

During the period October 2018 to September 2019, the regulated gambling industry in the UK generated a gross gambling yield (GGY) or equivalent of £14.3 billion.

A King’s College study on gambling has referred to a number of more than 2 million people in the UK, who are either problem gamblers or at risk of addiction.