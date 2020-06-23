'A Nice Pint of Kettle' UK Chancellor Mocked on Twitter for Giving Thumbs Up to Homeware Shop

Rishi Sunak has been roundly ridiculed on social media for a tweet on Tuesday where he hails the reopening of pubs in the UK.
Following the announcement by the prime minister that pubs and restaurants would be reopening from 4 July, the chancellor tweeted that he was excited to "get back to the pub", with a picture of himself accompanying the message.
The photo he posted, however, showed the chancellor, who himself does not drink alcohol, giving a thumbs up to a Maxwells Electronics shop, which sells home equipment such as kettles and toasters.
I can’t wait to get back to the pub...and I don’t even drink.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 23, 2020
Good news for business today and glad we’ll all have a chance to enjoy the summer safely. #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/6igrPpBu96
Social media was quick to point out the disconnect.
That's a toaster, Rishi— Jack Duncan🌹🏳️🌈 (@JackDunc1) June 23, 2020
Word of advice - that's not a pub.— Mike W 🔶️🖤 #FPHD (@mikew4EU) June 23, 2020
pubs don't sell kettles what kind of pub is this— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 23, 2020
Make mine half a toaster and a nice pint of kettle. https://t.co/NYUHRCFhdY— Christine Swan (@chris_swan) June 23, 2020
How would he know?— Dan McGrath (@DanMcGrath48) June 23, 2020
One Twitter user asked the chancellor if the lockdown had caused him to forget what a pub is.
It's been so long, you've forgotten what a pub is?— Rob 🇬🇧🌹📈 (@sadbuffet) June 23, 2020
Others struck a less playful tone, criticising the chancellor for celebrating the government's move and possibly putting the public in danger, with some referencing the number of deaths in the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over 60k deaths, sit down— •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) June 23, 2020
tens of thousands of bereaved families, tens of thousands left without an income thanks to you. big thumbs up, all welcome round table 30 at *squints at photo* Lakeland?— LES MONUMENT (@wariotifo) June 23, 2020
I’m literally fighting back tears & struggling to eat my lunch right now due to financial worries because you’ve excluded me & millions of others from your schemes & haven’t acted on the @CommonsTreasury report.But yeah, you enjoy a pint when the pubs open back up😞👎🏻 #ExcludedUK— Jodie McCallum (@jodiepresents) June 23, 2020
Some were happy to hear the news, however, and joined in with Sunak's cheerful response.
I'll drink yours Rishi - anything for a good mate— Mayor of West Yorks (@Colin00007) June 23, 2020
Good man - visit ours we’ll buy you whatever you want! @BlackswanRixton— Kieran (@Rabberoonies) June 23, 2020
The message from the chancellor comes as Boris Johnson announced in the House of Commons that a number of businesses will be able to open up.
Pubs, hotels, libraries, restaurants, cinemas, outdoor leisure facilities will be able to open on 4 July, provided social distancing measures are maintained. Indoor gyms and swimming pools will remain closed.
