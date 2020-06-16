UK Jobless Claims Surge by More Than Half a Million in May Amid COVID-19 Fallout

Claims for jobless benefits went up by 529,000 across Britain last month, taking the total claimant count to 2.8 million, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday, adding that the figure for April was revised up to more than one million.

The numbers were registered at the height of the lockdown measures, which have been in place all over the country since 23 March in a bid to curb the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 disease. The headline rate for unemployment lingered at 3.9% in the three months through April, when the number for April alone rose by 429,000, the ONS said, as a big share of Brits were rendered economically inactive.

Data from last week showed the economy shrank by a fifth in April, with the government now proceeding to usher in the next stage of the lockdown easing, allowing non-essential stores in England to reopen on Monday, with UK policy makers expected to announce a further expansion of their asset-purchase program one of these days.

As many as 11 million job are now up for state compensations, with the furlough program -worth around 60 billion pounds ($75 billion) - due to run until the end of October.

The UK has now moved to phase two of the lockdown relaxation, permitting such public spots as zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas to reopen alongside non-essential shops, provided that crucial social distancing continues to be maintained.

