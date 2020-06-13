Register
11:34 GMT13 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Virus

    UK Government Says COVID-19 R Rate May Have Spiked Above 1 in Parts of England

    © CC0 / DonatoNasuti
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/56/1079305686_0:231:1920:1311_1200x675_80_0_0_ec1412602875bb773260d06d9ad32feb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006131079601142-UK-gov-R-rate/

    The news comes as Boris Johnson’s government continues to grapple with the risks of lifting Britain’s lockdown measures, which some say are no longer necessary.

    The Coronavirus reproduction rate may have increased beyond the threshold of 1 in regions of England, according to government scientists.

    The Government Office for Science revealed that the so-called R rate, which measures the average number of people an infected person passes the virus on to, sits between 0.8 and the critical threshold of 1 in England, and 0.7 to 0.9 for the UK as a whole.

    The data reveals that the region with the highest R rate in the UK is the south west of England, where it is approximately between 0.8 and 1.1.

    According to government scientists, for each person infected, the disease will on average pass on to at least on other person. However, once the R value exceeds 1, then there is a strong likelihood that the disease could rapidly proliferate throughout the general population once more. In contrast, if the R number of kept below 1 then the disease will, as time goes on, fizzle out because not enough people would be infected for it to create another pandemic.

    Even in the area with the lowest recorded R value - the east of England - the number still reportedly ranges between 0.7 and 0.9.

    In London, the Midlands, the north west and south east, the R value is said to be between 0.8 and 1, while in Yorkshire it is allegedly on the spectrum from 0.7 to 1.

    During the government’s daily coronavirus press conference on Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that Boris Johnson would “not rule anything out” when quizzed on the possibility of imposing localised lockdowns in regions where the R number exceeds 1.

    However, despite their own advisers pointing out that the south west is dangerously close to the tipping point, Mr Shapps appeared to dismiss concerns and suggested that he believed the region was still within the remit of what should be considered safe.

    “It’s an outlier of the central I wouldn’t want to rule anything out but, I think the SW [South West] figure today is not quite as being reported.”

    Yet, the government’s Health Secretary, Matthew Hancock, conceded last week that the number of cases was higher in some parts of the UK, adding that localised lockdowns may be in order in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks that are concentrated in particular regions.

    “You’re right that the R rate is closer to one in the South West and in the North west, the advice from SAGE is that R is below one in all regions,” said Mr Hancock.

    “However, we want to increasingly have an approach in tackling local lockdowns where we spot a flare-up… We have a system we are putting in place with a combination of Public Health England and the new Joint Biosecurity Centre, along with the local directors of public health who play an absolutely crucial role in the decision-making in the system, to make sure if there is a local flare-up there is a local lockdown,” he added.

    However, The Office of National Statistics also said on Friday that the overall percentage of people in communities across the UK who have been infected with the coronavirus has dropped from approximately 0.4% at the tail end of April to about 0.06% by June 7.

    As of Friday, June 12, 202 people died from coronavirus in the UK, brining the body count nationwide up to 41,481.

    Tags:
    UK, Boris Johnson, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse