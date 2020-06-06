People in London Protest Against Police Brutality Following George Floyd's Death - Video

Watch live a demonstration against police brutality and racial discrimination that is being held in London on 6 June.
A previous round of protests took place in the UK capital earlier this week, bringing together hundreds of people, who wanted to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd and raise the issue of police aggression.
The event comes amid ongoing massive protests in the United States, where a police officer in Minneapolis murdered 46-year-old George Floyd during detention by kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes while Floyd laid on the ground, handcuffed and pleaded for his life, saying that he could not breathe.
A video of Floyd's detention was recorded by bystanders and went viral, prompting the arrests the next day of all four police officers involved in Floyd's detention.
