Register
04:20 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011

    New Suspect Emerges in Madeleine McCann Disappearance Case, After 13 Years

    © REUTERS / Chris Helgren
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/32/1079513295_42:0:2709:1500_1200x675_80_0_0_57284ac47f3fd837f44c0a240c8805b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006041079513248-new-suspect-emerges-in-madeleine-mccann-disappearance-case-after-13-years/

    Three-year old Madeleine McCann disappeared 13 years ago from her bed in the family's holiday apartment in Portugal and has not been seen since. The case caused major resonance in the media, but no one has ever been charged over the girl's vanishing.

    A German paedophile has been identified as a new key suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann, who has not been seen since 2007, when she disappeared from a family holiday site. The unnamed suspect is currently in jail for sex crimes and has been previously convicted twice for "sexual contact with girls", according to the statement made by German State Prosecutor's office of Braunschweig.

    "This man is white and in 2007 is believed to have had short blond hair, possibly fair. He was about 6ft in height with a slim build. He is 43-years-old, but in 2007 may have looked between 25 to early 30s", a Metropolitan police statement described the suspect.

    The new information was described by London Metropolitan Police as a "significant new line of enquiry", expressing belief that the new suspect might have been possibly connected to her disappearance.

    "Following the ten-year anniversary, the Met received information about a German man who was known to have been in and around Praia da Luz. We have been working with colleagues in Germany and Portugal and this man is a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance", Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, leader of the investigation, said in a statement.

    According to newly released details, the suspect had access to two vehicles in the area where the girl was last spotted - Praia da Luz in Portugal. One of the cars might have been used on the day Madeleine disappeared and then re-registered to some other person in Germany a day after.

    Operation Grange 

    Madeleine disappeared nine days before her fourth birthday in 2007, after her parents left her and her siblings, Sean and Amely, in the apartment on the first floor to have dinner in a bar 50 metres away from the hotel.

    It has been 13 years since Madeleine's parents returned from the tapas bar and failed to find the girl sleeping peacefully in her bed in the Portuguese holiday apartment. 3 May 2007 was the day when a large and costly police investigation into the case was started, fueled by big media attention driven to the incident. 

    As the case was investigated, Madeleine's parents were suspected to be related to the girl's vanishing, but were justified in June 2008, when Portuguese police halted the case. Only in 2013, Scotland Yard opened a new investigation which evolved into so-called Operation Grange.

    UK authorities offer a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

    Related:

    Maddie McCann is Dead
    Tags:
    suspect, kidnapping, Germany, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse