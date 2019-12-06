Maddie McCann is Dead

Maddie McCann is dead and the case will never get solved because Jerry and Kate haven’t helped themselves in the manner they communicated with the public. They made a fatal mistake that night by leaving their children in their apartment, they never had sight of the apartment and it was not secure.

“They should have said we made a fatal mistake then people would have gained them more support from the public.”

So, says the star of the Netflix series The Investigator, ex-Cop and criminologist, Mark Williams-Thomas in this fascinating interview with Jon Gaunt where he also discuss the Prince Andrew Case, Jimmy Saville and how he exposed him and the Oscar Pistorius case.

On Prince Andrew he states, “He is a member of the royal family and is therefore untouchable” He has come across as being devious as he has put up a smokescreen which hasn’t helped him.”

Mark brings up the fact that Prince Charles was a friend of paedophile Jimmy Saville. “There is a history of the Royal family making some bad decisions.”

Mark’s new book, Hunting Killers, has a whole chapter dedicated to Jimmy Saville. It was Mark’s TV documentary which fully exposed Saville after his death.

Mark states that “Saville was a really dangerous paedophile…. There were people in the hospitals, the BBC and Government whom knew what Savile was up to but have never been asked to account for not doing anything. People are not held to account in the UK.”

Mark also discusses the Jill Dando case and states categorically that “Barry George did not kill her. But the Met have sat on the case and are not looking for anyone else.”

Mark also talks about his famous interview with Oscar Pistorius who he considers now as a friend and states, “I believe what he says that he genuinely though that there was an intruder in the bathroom. The authorities have made a scapegoat out of Oscar.”

This is a tough uncompromising interview and if you are interested in true crime you really should not miss it.