Register
11:27 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A quiet bus passes the Bank of England, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020

    BoE: UK Banks Need to Prepare for No Deal as a Possible Outcome of Trade Talks With EU

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/66/1079506642_0:318:3074:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c31663100b260fc3b10b53a402a539e1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006031079506434-boe-uk-needs-to-prepare-for-no-deal-as-a-possible-outcome-of-trade-talks-with-eu/

    Currently, the EU and UK are continuing bilateral post-Brexit trade talks amid concerns that negotiations may finally come to a standstill.

    The Bank of England (BoE) has urged British banks to brace for a possible scenario of a no post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU.

    "As we have said previously, the possibility that negotiations between the UK and EU over a future trading relationship might not conclude in a deal is one of a number of outcomes that UK banks need to prepare for over the coming months," the BoE said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The BoE also underscored that “it’s fundamental to the Bank of England's remit that it prepares the UK financial system for all risks that it might face”.

    “In performing that role, the [BoE] governor meets the leadership of UK banks on a very regular basis”, the bank underlined.

    The statement comes after Sky News quoted BoE Governor Andrew Bailey as saying earlier on Wednesday that banks should intensify their efforts pertaining to the no post-Brexit deal planning.

    UK, EU at Odds Over Trade Talks 

    The remarks followed unnamed diplomatic sources being cited by The Times as saying earlier this week that the UK may signal its readiness to reach a consensus with the EU on trade regulations and fisheries if Brussels scraps its “maximalist” demands on the matter.

    One of the sources claimed that “there is only one way to get things moving and that is for the UK side to move and then, as [British chief negotiator David] Frost knows full well, the EU will move too”.

    This was preceded by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warning  a possible no-deal Brexit if London fails to adhere to the political declaration earlier signed with the European Commission.

    He told The Times last week that there would not be an agreement “at any cost” and that “the UK has been taking a step back — two steps back, three steps back — from the original commitments”.

    The two sides currently remain at loggerheads over the post-Brexit trade talks as Barnier and Frost are blaming each other for a potential stalemate.

    The EU official insists that a "new dynamism" is needed in the negotiations, while Frost argues that the EU's proposed deal "contains novel and unbalanced proposals which would bind this country to EU law or standards".

    Related:

    Irish Finance Minister Says 'No Deal Brexit' Back is a Risk That 'We All Need to Plan for'
    UK, EU Reportedly Embroiled in New Spat Over Diplomatic Mission Status Amid Post-Brexit Tensions
    UK Refuses to See Fisheries as Bargaining Chip After EU Signals Concessions in Brexit Talk
    Tags:
    deal, scenario, talks, Brexit, Bank of England, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse