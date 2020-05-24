Register
07:54 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during filming of his address to the nation from No 10 Downing Street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 10, 2020

    Businesses Demand Boris Johnson Build 'Air Bridges' to Low-Risk States to Speed up Economic Rebound

    © REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Str
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107926/47/1079264797_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_27546f72e68b2bb20f7a69ff7fc9819e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005241079402826-businesses-demand-boris-johnson-build-air-bridges-to-low-risk-states-to-speed-up-economic-rebound/

    The prime minister has been warned in black and white that should the UK procrastinate with easing air lockdown measures the country would be pushed to the "back of the queue" of countries that have already doubled down on efforts to quash the economic fallout from the COVID crisis.

    Business bosses have written to Boris Johnson to demand the urgent creation of "air bridges" to low-risk countries to prevent Britain's controversial quarantine "risking major damage to the arteries of UK trade".

    The letter, seen by The Telegraph, urged the prime minister to act, as otherwise, the UK would be pushed "to the back of the queue as states begin conversations for opening up their borders" against the backdrop of the gradually easing pandemic.

    It also touched upon Boris Johnson's intention to conduct thorough checks into all airport arrivals, including cargo:

    "We have serious reservations about a blanket approach to all arrivals, irrespective of where passengers are originating from", the letter, whose signatories include Airlines UK, the Federation of Small Businesses, Make UK, UKHospitality, and the British Chambers of Commerce, asserts.

    Such a line of action, it warns, would adversely affect tourism, hospitality, and other business sectors that rely heavily on air travel.

    "Air bridges to low or no-infection countries could be a vital step towards allowing British businesses to maintain connectivity as part of a sensible, risk-based measure", the letter suggests.

    A medical worker tests a key worker for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at a drive-in testing centre at Glasgow Airport on April 29, 2020, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW MILLIGAN
    A medical worker tests a key worker for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at a drive-in testing centre at Glasgow Airport on April 29, 2020, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    The concept is believed to have the backing of Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. But sources said officials in the Foreign Office and Department of Health were opposed due to concerns that Britain could import new outbreaks of coronavirus, despite assurances that the countries in question have battled the coronavirus.

    The split over air bridges comes as a senior transport official reportedly issued an edict to airline leaders last week telling them not to publicly denounce the Johnson-declared travel quarantine. Michael O'Leary, the Ryanair chief executive, jumped at the chance to rip the plans.

    "It is bonkers. It has no credibility", he said, suggesting that Johnson could be "blurting out something on quarantines, and they have to make it up as they go along afterwards".

    He also assumed the air travel limitations would be soon scrapped whatever the case, as most European countries "will have already lifted" them by early June.

    Staff direct traffic as key workers arrive for a test for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at a drive-in testing centre at Glasgow Airport on April 29, 2020, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW MILLIGAN
    Staff direct traffic as key workers arrive for a test for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at a drive-in testing centre at Glasgow Airport on April 29, 2020, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    The debate unfolds as Whitehall prepares to enact the staged lockdown easing plans, starting on 1 June.

    Boris Johnson is expected to make key statements about the lifting of the lockdown this week.

    Senior government sources say the prime minister will publish guidance on how to gradually reopen schools and non-essential shops and instruct the public on the smart soon-to-be-effective trace and test programme, with plans to allow outdoor cafés provided social distancing is maintained next in the pipeline.

    Related:

    Senior Tory Says Boris Johnson 'Lost His Edge' After Battle With COVID-19 - Report
    Labour Calls for Inquiry Into Cummings’ Lockdown Trip, Which Was Fully Supported by Johnson
    Johnson and Tories are Serial Liars Without Compassion or Care for Others
    Tags:
    tourism, trade, business, air, lockdown, COVID-19, statement, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse