Register
09:22 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during filming of his address to the nation from No 10 Downing Street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 10, 2020

    Boris Johnson to Further Elaborate on ‘Conditional Plan’ to Take Country out of COVID-19 Lockdown

    © REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Str
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (32)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107926/47/1079264797_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_27546f72e68b2bb20f7a69ff7fc9819e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005111079267821-boris-johnson-to-further-elaborate-on--conditional-plan-to-take-country-out-of-covid-19-lockdown/

    In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his "conditional plan" to reopen British society, with five levels governing how quickly coronavirus lockdown restrictions could be eased.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be offering a more detailed insight into his roadmap for taking the UK out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday, reports the BBC.

    As the government publishes its 50-page official guidance for reopening society in Parliament, Johnson is scheduled to give a statement to Parliament at 15:30 BST.

    Later, the UK Prime Minister is expected to speak to the public at a Downing Street briefing.

    A family gather around the television to watch Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message to the nation in Hartley Wintney, west of London on May 10, 2020, as the government sets out it's roadmap to ease the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    © AFP 2020 / Adrian Dennis
    A family gather around the television to watch Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message to the nation in Hartley Wintney, west of London on May 10, 2020, as the government sets out it's roadmap to ease the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

    Johnson is anticipated to shed more light on the government’s "conditional plan" to reopen society, and the five-level Covid-19 alert system, which he unveiled on Sunday in a televised address to the nation.

    On 10 May, Johnson had announced a “first sketch” of how to ease the restrictions introduced in a bid to curb the spread of the novel respiratory disease, adding that he had consulted "across the political spectrum, across all four nations of the UK".

    In line with the "general consensus on what we could do", Johnson suggested that lockdown measures would be “modified” in three "careful" steps which would last, tentatively, through July.

    First, people in England would be allowed to spend more time outdoors from 13 May, in line with the plan, on outdoor exercise, outings in parks and for playing sports with household members.

    Those who could not work from home, such as those in the manufacturing and construction industries, could return to their workplaces from Monday on the condition that they avoid public transport.

    Two people from different households would also be allowed to meet in a park if they keep a distance of two metres between themselves, and trips to beaches in England would also be permissible under social distancing conditions.

    According to Johnson, stage two might see a phased reopening of shops, with some primary pupils possibly allowed to return to school "at the earliest by 1 June".

    No earlier than by 1 July, according to the government’s plan, the third step could see some hospitality businesses and other public places reopening "if the numbers support it".

    Further details are expected, writes the BBC, on the government's announced plan that forthcoming UK coronavirus quarantine measures would be imposed on people arriving into the UK, with passengers from France exempt from the rules, as well arrivals from the Republic of Ireland.

    A woman wearing a mask is seen at Heathrow airport, London, Britain, April 5, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    A woman wearing a mask is seen at Heathrow airport, London, Britain, April 5, 2020.

    Currently, no timeline for the measures has been announced.

    The government is also expected to announce Monday that some elite athletes may begin an initial stage of restricted group training later in the week.

    Boris Johnson emphasised that all the suggested easing measures were "conditional" on "big ifs", adding that he would "put on the brakes" if there is a rise in the rate of new outbreaks of the virus.

    A new COVID-19 Alert System with five levels would influence the timescale of when and how the lockdown, first announced on 23 March, could be modified.

    Plan Prompts Questions and Concerns

    After the government’s strategy for easing a lockdown was unveiled, the UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised it for lacking clarity and raising "as many questions as it answers".

    In a letter to Business Secretary Alok Sharma, Labour's shadow business secretary Ed Miliband and shadow employment rights minister Andy McDonald voiced apprehensions, stressing they were "deeply concerned" about recommendations that those unable to work from home should go back to their workplaces.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    A staff member is pictured next to a banner at a COVID-19 testing centre amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Glasgow Airport, in Glasgow, Scotland April 29, 2020.

    It was both "irresponsible and wrong", they claimed, to suggest staff return to work with 12 hours' notice, without offering clear guidance on how to stay safe while doing so.

    Urging the government to address issues of safe social distancing in the workplace and mandatory COVID-19 risk assessments, they called for additional, clarified guidance to be published on the easing of lockdown restrictions.

    In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which wield their own individual powers over lockdown procedures, ministers have rejected Downing Street’s "stay alert, control the virus, save lives" message, with Wales' health minister saying there had not been a "four-nations agreement" on the changes.

    He added that “stay at home" recommendations remained in place in Wales.

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon likewise stressed the "stay at home" message would continue to be applied in Scotland, while the Northern Ireland Executive announced it would "consider its plan for a phased, strategic approach to recovery" at a meeting on Monday.

    As the current statistics for the infection rate were cited as “far too great”, the National Education Union (NEU) lambasted the suggestion that some schools could reopen from 1 June as "nothing short of reckless".

    The Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Frances O'Grady deplored Johnson’s statement pertaining to the easing of restrictions as potentially generating "a lot of confusion and anxiety" among workers, and urged "clear direction" for staff to be laid out in "tough" new safety rules.

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    British Doctors with face mask outside of hospital next to ambulance

    COVID-19 in UK

    A further 269 people were reported to have died in the UK after testing positive for the coronavirus reported the outlet, with the overall death toll in the country now at 31,587, and the total number of confirmed cases of the respiratory disease standing at 215,264, according to the World Health Organisation’s situation report for 10 May.

     

     

     

    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (32)

    Related:

    Boris Johnson May Warn of ‘Maximum Caution’ When He Unveils Roadmap to Lift UK COVID-19 Lockdown
    Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson’s Decision to Drop 'Stay at Home' Message is Catastrophic
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sets Out Plans to Gradually Relax Lockdown Restrictions - Video
    Boris Johnson Unveils Plan to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown in UK, Faces Criticism From Labour Leader
    Tags:
    Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, UK Labour Party, UK, Great Britain, Britain, Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse