Register
12:07 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker wearing protective equipment is seen by coffins at a temporary coronavirus morgue set up at a mosque in Birmingham.

    Could UK Coronavirus Outbreak be Used to Disguise Murder Because System Unchanged Since Shipman?

    © REUTERS / Carl Recine
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/78/1079107840_0:218:3072:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_6e99ea3ceb157d8b565d23433a9648dd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004271079108077-could-uk-coronavirus-outbreak-be-used-to-disguise-murder-because-system-unchanged-since-shipman/

    The government’s Coronavirus Act says inquests are not normally required in cases of suspected COVID-19 deaths. But the system of issuing death certificates and notifying coroners has not changed since it was exploited by serial killer Dr Harold Shipman and there are fears a handful of murders could be hidden among thousands of coronavirus deaths.

    The Chief Coroner of England and Wales, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, published guidance earlier this month about inquests and the issuing of death certificates following the publication of the government’s Coronavirus Act.

    Medical certificates of cause of death (MCCDs) have to be filled in before a body can be buried and, additionally a cremation form has to be filled in before a body can be cremated.

    The Chief Coroner’s guidance says: "Any registered medical practitioner can sign an MCCD, even if the deceased was not attended during their last illness and not seen after death, provided that they are able to state the cause of death to the best of their knowledge and belief."

    Cyclists pass an electronic billboard displaying a Public health information campaign message from the UK government and local government in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Cyclists pass an electronic billboard displaying a Public health information campaign message from the UK government and local government in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.

    It goes on to say: "Any medical practitioner can complete Cremation Form 4. They do not have to have seen the deceased. However, a medical practitioner...should have attended the deceased (including visual/video/Skype consultation) within 28 days before death, or viewed the body (in person) after death."

    Hundreds of people are believed to have died from suspected COVID-19 at home or in care homes without a doctor having examined them in person.

    Last week Mike Padgham, Chair of the Independent Care Group, said there had been an estimated 4,000 coronavirus deaths in care homes alone and he said many GPs were certifying deaths via a video link without seeing the victims in person.

    The conduct of the vast majority of relatives and carers has been beyond reproach but it is feared some may have seen the outbreak as an opportunity to dispose of burdensome parents or spouses.

    System Struggling to Cope Amid Crisis

    There have been 21,000 suspected COVID-19 deaths in the UK and the NHS, GPs, coroners and the inquest system itself have been put under unprecedented pressure.

    A spokesman for the Chief Coroner’s Office told Sputnik: "COVID-19 has been listed as a notifiable death under the Health Protection (Notification) Regulations 2010 which means it is notifiable to Public Health England. Where the coroner decides to open an inquest, section 30 of the Coronavirus Act 2020 removes the requirement for an inquest to be held with a jury if the coroner has reason to suspect death was caused by COVID-19."

    A coronavirus letter sent to all UK homes by the UK Government is pictured in Birkenhead, north west England on April 8, 2020 - Prime Minister Boris Johnson was responding to treatment as he spent a third day in intensive care on Wednesday battling the coronavirus, which has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 55,000 people across the country and killed nearly 6,200.
    © AFP 2020 / PAUL ELLIS
    A coronavirus letter sent to all UK homes by the UK Government is pictured in Birkenhead, north west England on April 8, 2020 - Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "responding to treatment" as he spent a third day in intensive care on Wednesday battling the coronavirus, which has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 55,000 people across the country and killed nearly 6,200.

    He said although COVID-19 was a notifiable disease that does not mean a report of death to a coroner is required and “there will often be no reason for deaths caused by this disease to be referred to a coroner”.

    As for suspected deaths at home where the victim did not test positive for COVID-19 and was not seen by a medical professional prior to death, he said: "It would be for the relevant individual who certified the death to decide on cause of death. If they felt the death should be reported to a coroner, then the coroner would consider the circumstances surrounding the death."

    Most Bodies Will be Cremated Without Autopsies

    In the vast majority of suspected COVID-19 deaths there will be no autopsy or inquest and in many cases the bodies will be cremated.

    Police forces up and down the country may struggle to find the time to investigate all the deaths at home but will be looking out for tell-tale signs of foul play - life insurance policies which have recently been taken out or increased, strange or suspicious behaviour from grieving relatives or evidence which undermines the claims of coronavius.

    But in the absence of bodies which can be examined or exhumed it may be almost impossible for them to prove the virus was not the cause of death.  

    Detectives are thought to be on the lookout for people seeking to exploit the coronavirus crisis by bumping off elderly relatives or those with pre-existing health conditions in order to either cash in on life insurance policies or simply dispose of the burden of caring for them.

    John Dixon, a retired police officer, said there was a danger that in a tiny minority of cases where deaths occurred at home a person could kill an elderly relative and pass it off as a coronavirus death.

    Mr Dixon said: "But the danger is not limited to COVID-19. That’s why sudden deaths at home are vigorously investigated by police on behalf of the coroner in these cases. It would be the same with seasonal flu or a heatwave."

    ​What is unique with this coronavirus is that it is so infectious many patients are being diagnosed over the phone and are being advised to stay at home in an attempt not to overload the National Health Service.

    Merry Varney, a human rights lawyer and expert on inquests, said it was "possible" the coronavirus outbreak could be used to disguise homicides.

    Ms Varney told Sputnik: "COVID-19 is a natural cause of death so an inquest may not routinely be required, however natural deaths may be rendered unnatural by culpable human failure so it is not possible to say just because COVID-19 is the medical cause of death there will be no duty to hold an inquest. I can't say if it will be used as a cover-up. It is possible."

    ​Following the conviction of serial killer Dr Harold Shipman, changes to the system of death certificates were recommended by a public inquiry 2005 but the government never enacted the reforms and, when Brexit came along, put them on the back burner.

    Flaws in System Exposed by Harold Shipman Case

    Shipman, a general practitioner in Greater Manchester, falsified details on death certificates while murdering up to 250 patients between 1971 and 1998.

    Shipman committed suicide in prison in 2004 after being jailed for life but a public inquiry into the case recommended sweeping changes to the law to close loopholes he had exploited.

    As a family GP, Shipman was in a position to certify the cause of death and in most cases persuaded relatives of the victims there was no need for a post-mortem examination, which would have revealed the drugs he had injected in the patients when murdering them.

    The inquiry, chaired by High Court judge Dame Janet Smith, revealed "major underlying weaknesses" in the system.

    ​Dame Janet said a new system was needed to "minimise the risk of the successful concealment of an unlawful death."

    The inquiry proposed a system whereby "medical coroners" investigated all issues relating to the cause of death while the "judicial coroner" determines factual issues and disputes surrounding the death.

    Doctors would have to report all unexpected deaths to the medical coroner and a new form of death certificate would include details of the deceased's recent medical history.

    Fifteen Years After Shipman Inquiry...Still No Action

    In 2010 Dame Janet Smith told the BBC she was disappointed at the lack of progress made on her recommendations, especially to the reform of death certificates.

    She said: "We haven't moved at all on the basic death certification. It's exactly the same. There hasn't been any further work done since I moved off it in 2003."

    In 2016 the government said it was planning to introduce reforms to the system in April 2018 but these were delayed as Theresa May’s government focused solely on trying to push through Brexit.

    In April 2019 the Health Service Journal published an article which said the proposed creation of medical examiners had been further delayed. 

    Reporter Shaun Lintern wrote: "It has emerged that the DHSC and the NHSI are now pursuing a 'phased roll out' with all trusts expected to have a medical examiner overseeing acute deaths by 2020 and all deaths by 2021."

    The Department of Health and Social Care and the British Medical Association were both asked for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

    Tags:
    serial killer, murder, coroner, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse