UK PM Boris Johnson Says COVID-19 is 'the Biggest Challenge' Since World War II

Boris Johnson stated on Monday that the current coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge since World War II, thanking Britons for abiding by the lockdown.
"Every day I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to households across the land and it is still true that this is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war," Johnson said outside his Downing Street office.
Speaking further, Johnson said that the government would outline plans for an easing of the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days but warned that there would be difficult judgments required.
"I want to serve notice now that these decisions will be taken with the maximum possible transparency and I want to share all our working and our thinking, my thinking, with you the British people. Of course, we will be relying as ever on the science to inform us, as we have from the beginning," Johnson stated.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)