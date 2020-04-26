Register
14:11 GMT26 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK

    UK Ministers Demand EU Leaders 'Intervene' to Conclude Trade Agreement Talks - Report

    UK
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004261079098870-uk-ministers-demand-eu-leaders-intervene-to-conclude-trade-agreement-talks---report/

    The United Kingdom is currently engaged in trade talks with the European Union as it seeks a comprehensive free trade agreement after formally leaving the bloc. This runs parallel to a desire by both parties to refocus attention on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

    UK government sources have said that EU leaders have to intervene to break the deadlock in post-Brexit trade talks, as officials from the bloc have described reaching an agreement as a "long shot", the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

    “Ahead of round three, there needs to be a political injection on the EU side to move the negotiations forward, particularly on this issue of a level playing field", the anonymous cabinet member said.

    Another source accused the EU negotiators of not being used to the dynamic of the UK "standing up for itself" and refusing to drop unworkable proposals "just to keep talks going".

    This follows comments by David Frost, Britain's chief negotiator, who described their demands on overfishing and "level playing field" rules as unacceptable.

    Following the second formal round of trade talks, Michael Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, said on Friday that the UK did not "wish to commit seriously on a number of fundamental points".

    Mr Frost replied, saying that the EU was making demands that were unlike those seen in other free trade deals "and we will not agree to it here".

    Krisjanis Karins, Latvia's prime minister, described the idea of establishing a workable trade agreement within the established timeframe as "not impossible" but that a basic deal was a "long shot".

    He added that European leaders were currently "preoccupied" with the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across the continent.

    "We've talked about internal trade, we've talked about protective equipment, we've talked about everything. We simply are not able to turn to that issue", he said.

    "We need an agreement but we need a good agreement for everyone. It has to be one of these win-win kind of things that is good for the Brits and good for the EU. Everyone knows that that entails a lot of practical issues that often need time to be resolved", he added.

    "I'll say it this way, I think it's a long shot to get a good deal by the end of June right now. It's probably not impossible to get a deal but to get a good deal. And then it's an open question, would both sides be open to looking to potentially extend this in order to get a good and clear deal?"

    Despite the impasse, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out extending the transitional period which will officially come to an end on 31 December this year.

    Any extension of the Brexit transitional period, which maintains the UK within the EU's Customs Union and Single Market but formally outside of the political union, could be problematic for Boris Johnson, who was elected on the promise of finalising the Brexit process.

    Related:

    UK, EU Look to Get Brexit Decided As Wide-Ranging Video Talks Begin on Monday
    UK Should Rebuff Brexit Transition Period Extension to Ensure Smooth Withdrawal – Ex-MEP
    No-Deal Brexit Would Be Extra Shock in Addition to COVID-19, But UK to Suffer Most - French Minister
    Tags:
    free-trade agreement, Boris Johnson, Brexit, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet poster calling for washing hands to avoid getting infected with mycobacterium tuberculosis.
    Relevant Like Never Before: Soviet-Era Posters Promoting Proper Hygiene
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse