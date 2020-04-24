No-Deal Brexit Would Be Extra Shock in Addition to COVID-19, But UK to Suffer Most - French Minister

The EU hasn’t changed its priorities on Brexit due to the pandemic, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday, stressing that a no-deal scenario amid the ongoing health crisis would be damaging, but the UK would suffer the most.
Both Britain and France are currently among the top-five most affected countries in Europe, as the UK has confirmed 138,078 cases and 18,738 fatalities from COVID-19, while France has 158,183 infected and 21,856 deceased.
Despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the UK cabinet has firmly ruled out any extension to the transition period, stating that it will end as scheduled on 31 December.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)