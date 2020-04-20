UK Queen Elizabeth II Will Reportedly Mark Her 94th Birthday on Zoom

Queen Elizabeth II is going to mark her 94th birthday on 21 April via Zoom calls with members of the royal family, the Daily Mail reported.
However, the paper added that a Buckingham Palace spokesperson did not confirm that a Zoom call would definitely take place but said that all communication between the royal family members will be private.
The Queen has been in isolation at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, 98, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Her Majesty said that traditional gun salutes to mark her birthday should be cancelled under the current circumstances as the country has been battling with coronavirus. The Queen's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, was cancelled earlier.
As of 20 April, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK stands at 121,173, with more than 16,000 fatalities, Johns Hopkins University says.
