Register
15:01 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyclists pass an electronic billboard displaying a Public health information campaign message from the UK government and local government in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.

    MPs Lambasted for Reluctance to Unveil COVID-19 ‘Exit Plan’ as Lockdown Extended for Three Weeks

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/03/1078750311_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b7a8f4c15dc3dd915a4ef0f05d3fec6e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004171079000501-mps-lambasted-for-reluctance-to-unveil-covid-19-exit-plan-as-lockdown-extended-for-three-weeks/

    On Thursday Britain’s coronavirus lockdown was extended by three weeks amid warnings of a potentially disastrous second peak if restrictions were eased too soon, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for the Prime Minister, conceding that the disease might not be fully contained until June.

    Labour leader Keir Starmer has lashed out at UK MPs for a reluctance to sign off on the country’s lockdown “exit strategy” while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at his country residence Chequers, recuperating from COVID-19.

    “I think that throughout this they've struggled with taking decisions quickly enough... It feels as though they've been in a position probably for a week or 10 days now where it's been difficult for the Government to make big decisions. And I think there's a bit of that lying behind this as well,” said Starmer, speaking on the BBC's Coronavirus Newscast podcast on Thursday night.

    Referring to the actions of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for the Prime Minister, Starmer added:

    “I suspect, although I don't know, that Dominic Raab is just reluctant - he probably does know that it's time for an exit strategy - but he's probably reluctant to sign it off without the Prime Minister and I think there's a bit of that in the mix.”

    Earlier, UK Ministers revealed the country’s lockdown “exit strategy” would not be unveiled for at least two weeks, as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggested medical and scientific advisers have been asked to present their options in a fortnight.

    “We've said now that this three-week period will contain a review by the scientists at the end of this month, so that's actually only two weeks away, whilst they'll be reviewing this. And I hope we'll be in a position to provide, well I know we'll be in a position to provide, greater clarity,” the minister said on LBC radio.

    Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chimed in, insisting there was a need to “treat the public like grownups”, as she vowed to unveil her “framework” for exiting the current lockdown next week.

    “I'm not going to set out next week the date on which lockdown will be lifted. What I'm going to try to do is set out the decision-making framework that we're operating in, so that we are treating the public like grown-ups that they are,” said Sturgeon on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    'Light at the End of the Tunnel'

    On Thursday, announcing at Downing Street that the restrictions in place in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic would be extended for at least another three weeks, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there was “light at the end of the tunnel”, but rejected calls for an “exit strategy” to be unveiled now.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves number 10 Downing street in central London after the daily Covid-19 briefing on April 15, 2020. - The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party urged the government today to set out how it plans to end the coronavirus lockdown, both to give people hope and avoid mistakes of the past.
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves number 10 Downing street in central London after the daily Covid-19 briefing on April 15, 2020. - The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party urged the government today to set out how it plans to end the coronavirus lockdown, both to give people hope and avoid "mistakes" of the past.
    “We are being as open as we responsibly can at this stage,” he said, offering five criteria for when restrictions might begin to be eased.

    These are confirmation that the NHS will not be overwhelmed, a steady drop in the death rate, proof of transmission at a manageable level, wide scale testing and PPE available and lowered threat of a “second peak”.

    An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II making her her address to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic is displayed on the advertising boards at Piccadilly Circus in central London on April 9, 2020, as Britain continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus Covid-19 and warm weather tests the nationwide lockdown as the long Easter weekend approaches. - The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 60,000 people nationwide and killed over 7,000, with a daily death toll in England of 765 reported on April 9.
    © AFP 2020 / ISABEL INFANTES
    An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II making her her address to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic is displayed on the advertising boards at Piccadilly Circus in central London on April 9, 2020, as Britain continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus Covid-19 and warm weather tests the nationwide lockdown as the long Easter weekend approaches. - The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 60,000 people nationwide and killed over 7,000, with a daily death toll in England of 765 reported on April 9.
    “Overall, we still don't have the infection rate down as far as we need to… Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus… If we rush to relax the measures that we have in place we would risk wasting all the sacrifices and all the progress that has been made,” said Raab.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Pandemic Reportedly Hardens Stance Towards Huawei Among UK Tories
    Coronavirus Spreads in Care Homes if Staff Not on Lockdown - UK Political Commentator
    Labour ‘Wrong’ to Pressure UK Gov't to Publish Coronavirus Exit Strategy - Political Commentator
    Tags:
    Nicola Sturgeon, Nicola Sturgeon, Dominic Raab, Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman runs with a dog through a field of buttercups near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, 14 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 April
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse