Register
13:48 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A logo is pictured on a Huawei NetEngine 8000 Intelligent Metro Router during a 5G event in London, on February 20, 2020

    Farage: Huawei Getting Access to UK’s 5G May Be ‘Price’ of Beijing Sending COVID-19 Aid to Britain

    © AFP 2020 / ISABEL INFANTES
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107886/67/1078866714_0:58:3082:1792_1200x675_80_0_0_c7018f32b4e4bb23fc892c84c9315a52.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004071078866886-farage-huawei-getting-access-to-uks-5g-may-be-price-of-beijing-sending-covid-19-aid-to-britain/

    In mid-March, Nigel Farage did not mince words when he accused the Chinese government of being responsible for the coronavirus “nightmare”, calling the outbreak “the third major public health scare this century”.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage claimed in a recent interview with the London-based radio station LBC that Huawei’s participation in developing the UK’s 5G infrastructure should be seen in the context of Britain accepting China’s assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    He referred to Beijing sending 300 ventilators to the UK last Friday to help London tackle the spread of the coronavirus amid reports that Britain is still thousands short of the estimated 18,000 such machines needed for the purpose.

    “I wonder what the price of these ventilators is? I wonder if it’s the continuance of China inside our 5G network?”, he said.

    Farage accused China of intending “to dominate the world”, adding that “now, having started this [coronavirus] crisis, they seem to be dishing out largesse: equipment to Italy, equipment to Serbia, donations to South Africa, and now ventilators, 300 ventilators coming in to the United Kingdom”.

    The remarks came  after Farage expressed hope in February that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would rethink his decision to allow Huawei’s access to Britain’s 5G networks.

    In a separate development, Farage claimed in his article published by Newsweek in mid-March that the “coronavirus is the third major public health scare this century that I can think of which can be traced back to China”.

    “Isn’t it time we in the West had a grown-up conversation about China, beginning with the truth that several layers of the regime — from sanitary inspectors to secret police — are responsible for this nightmare?” he asserted, in an apparent nod to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Huawei Gets Access to UK’s 5G Rollout

    In late February, London announced that it would allow Huawei Technologies a limited role in building the UK’s 5G network across the country, despite earlier warnings from Washington that the move could potentially compromise Britain’s security and hamper intelligence-sharing between the US and the UK.

    London said that the Chinese tech giant would be excluded from the network’s "core" parts, such as safety-related and safety-critical areas, e.g. military bases.

    Washington has repeatedly accused Huawei of conducting espionage activities on behalf of the Chinese government, despite company officials strongly denying the allegations, calling them “anti-competitive” practices.

    US authorities tightened the screws on Huawei in May 2019, when the US Department of Commerce banned the telecom behemoth and 68 of its subsidiaries from working with American companies and called upon its allies to avoid conducting business with the Chinese firm.

    Washington also began a campaign of discouraging countries from allowing the firm to build national 5G networks using similar claims, despite rejections from the UK, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and some Canadian telecom providers.

    Related:

    China's Ambassador to UK Slams Senior Tories' Anti-Huawei Stance as 'Witch-Hunt'
    Final Bout? White House Chief of Staff to Pressure UK to Reconsider Use of Huawei in 5G - Report
    UK Tory 'Rebels' Set to Table Amendment Barring Huawei From Building Britain's 5G Networks - Reports
    There is No Suitable Alternative to Huawei’s 5G Technologies for UK, EU – Italian Academic
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, infrastructure, pandemic, assistance, network, 5G, Huawei, China, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse