Biggest Coronavirus Hospital in UK Opens at The Excel Convention Centre – Video

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the UK's COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,532, while 29,478 have tested positive for coronavirus infections.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital, one of the biggest in the world, opens its doors to coronavirus patients at the ExCel convention centre in London.

The hospital, which was assembled in 9 days, is intended to house up to 4,000 people. It was set up in order to ease the pressure on closed hospitals which have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. ​

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom registered the biggest increase in coronavirus-related deaths so far since the start of the outbreak. According to the the World Health Organization (WHO) the number of fatalities has risen to 2,352.

At the same time, Johns Hopkins University says that there are 33,718 COVID-19 cases and 2,921 fatalities in the UK.

