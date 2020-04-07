UK Minister Gove Self-Isolating After Relative Displays Symptoms of COVID-19 - Reports

The Department of Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom said in a Monday update that a total of 5,373 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the country, adding that 51,608 people had contracted the disease since the start of the outbreak.

Former UK environment secretary, Michael Gove, who now serves as Britain's cabinet office minister, has started self-isolating after one of his family members showed symptoms of coronavirus, the Metro reported.

According to the report, the minister himself is feeling well and is not currently displaying symptoms.

NEW: Have just had it confirmed that Michael Gove is self-isolating.



A member of his family is displaying symptoms, but he remains well himself.



Gove continues to work, as per his round of interviews this morning. But yet another challenge for this government to work around. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 7, 2020

Late on 6 April, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care department of a hospital in London, as his condition worsened. Johnson was hospitalised on 5 April, after showing persistent symptoms of COVID-19 ten days after he announced that he had tested positive for the disease.

On 11 March, the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 67,800 have died, according to the WHO.

​MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW