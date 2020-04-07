UK PM Johnson is Not on Ventilator - Cabinet Minister Gove

The head of the UK government was admitted to St. Thomas hospital in London earlier this week, as his condition has not improved since he was diagnosed with coronavirus last month.

Boris Johnson was not put on a ventilator, however, he has been given some oxygen support, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said. According to him, the prime minister is "full of life and fit", and the government will issue a statement when his condition changes.

"He's not on a ventilator no", Gove told LBC radio. "The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision".

The minister also noted he was not aware if Johnson had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

© REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020

At the moment, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is presiding over cabinet meetings and also overseeing the nation's fight against the coronavirus, while Johnson is fighting for his own life. Johnson, however, is still in charge of the government and is issuing directions when needed, according to a cabinet statement.

World leaders have expressed their support for the British PM, wishing him a speedy recovery, with US President Donald Trump even saying he has asked American pharma companies to help British medics in Johnson's treatment.

In the meantime, the United Kingdom has reported over 51,000 cases of COVID-19, and the death toll in the country has reached 5,373.