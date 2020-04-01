Will the Queen’s Frogmore Cottage Turn Into a Swingers Club After Megxit?

Frogmore Cottage, once inhabited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is now empty after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to start their new “unroyal” life in Canada and the US - and some potential tenants are currently eyeing up the property.

Kinky orgy enthusiasts from Australia, Randy and Cherry Alcock, are desperate to rent the Queen’s Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and turn it into a swingers club, the couple told Daily Star.

“It's private, unique and teeming with character – the perfect party pad”, Randy Alcock, who claims to be a billionaire sex doll inventor, told the outlet. “We'd really embrace its royal links, but there'd be little nods to my Aussie heritage too. For instance, guests would be encouraged to put their Crown Jewels on show in the ‘Heir's Rock’ suite. Every event will end with a prize”.

Randy’s wife Cherry also added that they were ready to pay “whatever it takes” to get the property and were currently working on making their dream come true through their connections.

“We're excellent neighbours - I'd take the Queen's dogs for a walk any time – and I'd like to think she's an open-minded woman”, Cherry bragged. “She and Philip would be welcome any time, for a cup of tea or at one of our parties. We don't discriminate against the elderly”.

© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales

It’s is not quite clear though what the Queen would actually make of such neighbours as one royal source told the media that the chances of swinger-inspired lease were non-existent, as the insider believed that Elizabeth II was rather disposed to turning the residence into her husband Prince Philip’s “man cave”.

“There's more chance of Camilla becoming Queen than this happening”, the royal source commented on the swingers’ club idea.