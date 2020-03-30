Register
07:02 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

    Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hit Back at Trump Over Security Funding Claims Amid Raging COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/78/1078607880_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_89823531995163d6f3a840da37ecc6b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003301078756746-prince-harry--meghan-markle-hit-back-at-trump-over-security-funding-claims-amid-raging-covid-19/

    The soon-to-be ex royals are said to have been flown by a private jet from Canada, where they were initially set to stay permanently after the so-dubbed Megxit, to Los Angeles, as the US was preparing to introduce a strict lockdown due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are due to formally quit their senior royal roles soon, have issued a reserved and straight-forward response to Donald Trump’s recent outburst over who will foot their security bills while the couple is in America.

    An official spokeswoman for the Sussexes said they had "no plans" to ask the US government for resources, following months of speculation about who would pay for their security after the couple announced they were stepping down for the sake of individual and financial independence - a move referred to as Megxit.

    “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources", the spokeswoman responded to Trump’s tweet after the couple and their son Archie relocated last week to a place near Hollywood from their rented home in Vancouver, as reported by People Magazine, before the border between the countries closed due to the coronavirus.

    "Privately-funded security arrangements have been made", the spokeswoman specified.

    POTUS earlier tweeted that US taxpayers would not be forking out for the couple's security following their recent move. “They must pay!” He issued a strong imperative.

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police previously confirmed that they would stop providing protection for the Sussexes once they cease to be senior royals, which is sue to happen on 31 March. Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Home Office confirmed details of the security arrangements if any, but the bill is reportedly estimated to amount to £20 million a year.

    The coronavirus pandemic has, meanwhile, been sweeping around the whole globe for the past few months, having first been registered en masse in the Chinese province of Wuhan.

    Governments have placed lockdowns on whole cities, with millions putting themselves in self-isolation to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

    According to fresh estimates published by worldometers.info, as many as 723,077 have been confirmed to have contracted the novel virus, including 33,983 deaths, a lion’s share in Italy and Spain.

    The US ranks first in the number of confirmed cases - 142,637 across the nation, with the death tally hitting 2,485 to date.

    Related:

    Meghan Markle Won't Let Prince Harry See Coronavirus-Stricken Prince Charles in the UK - Report
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move From Canada to Los Angeles – Report
    'They Must Pay!': POTUS on Security Protection for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, security, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, royals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse