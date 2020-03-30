Britain's Prince Charles is Out of Self-Isolation and in Good Health

Prince Charles, British heir to the throne, who tested positive for coronavirus only several days ago is out of self-isolation, according to his spokesman.
"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation", his spokesman said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has reached 19,522 and a total of 1,228 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications, the UK government said on 29 March.
The health authorities have tested more than 127,000 people for COVID-19 in Britain, and 108,215 tests came back negative.
