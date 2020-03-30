Britain's Prince Charles is Out of Self-Isolation and in Good Health

Charles, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for COVID-19 on 25 March and was self-isolated at home in Scotland with his spouse, who does not have the virus.

Prince Charles, British heir to the throne, who tested positive for coronavirus only several days ago is out of self-isolation, according to his spokesman.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation", his spokesman said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has reached 19,522 and a total of 1,228 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications, the UK government said on 29 March.

The health authorities have tested more than 127,000 people for COVID-19 in Britain, and 108,215 tests came back negative.