Et Tu, Pater? UK PM Boris Johnson’s Father Applied for French Passport – Report

Like his son Boris, Stanley Johnson is famous for making controversial remarks. Last week, he challenged the UK government’s orders to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “[Boris] said that we should avoid going to the pub, but if I have to go to the pub, I will go to the pub”, Stanley Johnson told ITV.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father has allegedly applied for a French passport, The Sunday Times reported, citing excerpts of a book written by Rachel Johnson, the prime minister’s sister.

In "Rake’s Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis", Ms Johnson wrote that the 79-year-old is on his way to become a French citizen as his mother was born in Versailles.

"This is good news, I could become French too", the newspaper quoted the excerpts of Rachel’s book.

The Sunday Times also reported that Johnson senior, who voted Remain in the Brexit referendum, made the decision as he wanted his grandchildren to be able to live and work in the European Union. The Johnsons are famously split on the issue of Britain’s membership in the European Union. Stanley Johnson, who served as an MEP and worked in the European Commission, and his daughter Rachel are ardent opponents of Brexit, while the prime minister was a key figure in the Leave campaign.