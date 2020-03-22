Register
14:09 GMT22 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to attend the weekly Prime Minister's question time, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

    What’s Boris Johnson’s No. 10 Bunker Relying on Amid COVID-19 Dread?

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107672/93/1076729371_0:273:2672:1776_1200x675_80_0_0_cc82f20b52474420c005f052a96f916a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003221078668372-whats-boris-johnsons-no-10-bunker-relying-on-amid-covid-19-dread/

    Despite this week being meant to be marked by celebrations - of Boris Johnson’s 100 days in office, his fiancee Carrie Symonds’ b-day, and Mother’s Day on Sunday, Downing Street is predictably opting for a bit of self-isolation with the nation's its most prominent flat relying on food deliveries - more specifically, of eco-veggies, as it turns out.

    Start-up food company All Plants has been providing boxes of greens to the grace-and-favour Downing Street flat - a sign that the prime minister’s family might be currently more concerned, like all the rest, about the immune system, and well-being of pregnant Carrie Symonds, who falls into a “vulnerable” group in light of the raging COVID-19 disease, the Daily Mail reported.

    Johnson’s fiancee is understood to be currently only leaving their apartment to walk their new pup Dilyn in nearby St James's Park. On Thursday, she and the prime minister even appeared to have ditched plans to go out and celebrate Symonds' 32nd birthday.

    Mother’s Day on FaceTime?

    However, days later, the couple reportedly slipped out from their bunker to Chequers, the PM’s summer residence, where they were expected (at least for a few hours on Saturday) to follow Whitehall’s message to the nation - namely stay indoors, take care, and possibly use FaceTime to congratulate mothers (both Johnson’s and Symonds’ mums are over 70 years of age) on Mother’s Day.

    Downing Street is also reportedly negotiating with Buckingham Palace for Johnson, whose daily working hours have purportedly extended to 20 on average, to be able to participate in video audiences with the Queen as the crunch continues, bringing about a bunch of economic ramifications.

    Separately, Johnson’s aides are purportedly working to find a technical solution to holding Downing Street press conferences via video link but still allow a number of journalists to speak directly to the PM. 

    “The trajectory is not good", as one of the sources cited by the Daily Mail put it, arguing “this is why the government is going so much harder now”, as expert advice at morning roundtables and afternoon briefings became “increasingly dark” last week amid disputes about the best course to take to prevent an Italy-like scenario.

    Raab as ’Designated Survivor’

    To prevent disruptions in the government, Downing Street has allegedly drawn up a so-called “designated survivor" to dot the “i”s about who will be in charge in the event that COVID-19 affects the PM. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is also First Secretary of State, is understood to stand in for the PM if necessity arises.

    Burden of Coronavirus-Related Economic Pressure

    Since five senior No. 10 officials went down with COVID-19 symptoms, Johnson’s Brexit chief David Frost and Head of Private Offices Group in Cabinet Office Helen MacNamara have been working from home. A growing number of meetings are understood to be done by video conference calls even within the Whitehall building to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact. On top of this, some No. 10 aides have reportedly taken to sleeping on their office sofas as the pressure mounts to deal with fiscal and other economic issues brought about by the destructive pandemic.

    Of all the nations in Europe, Italy is to date the worst affected by the novel coronavirus, with the country’s death toll of over 4,000 people even surpassing that of China. In Britain, the number of registered coronavirus cases stands at 5,018, per worldometrics.info, with deaths amounting to 233.

    Related:

    Downing Street Threatens to Quit Post-Brexit Trade Talks if No Deal Struck by June
    UK Epidemiologist Self-Isolates Upon Developing Dry Cough, Fever Days After Visit to Downing Street
    Downing Street Reportedly Mocking 'Divided and Distracted' Brussels’ Ahead of Looming Trade Talks
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse