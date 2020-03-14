Meghan Markle Reportedly Has ‘No Interest’ in Acting for Now Despite Marvel Superhero Rumours

The Suits star and soon-to-be an ex-senior royal was recently rumoured to have been cherishing an idea of a comeback on the big screen, which seems to be in tune with the couple’s earlier statements about their much-coveted financial independence from the British Royal Family.

According to a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex, she has “no interest” in resuming her suspended - due to objective reasons – acting career.

The friend, who is believed to have worked with Markle during the shooting of the TV series "Suits", told the New York Post that a return to her professional occupation would be a complete contradiction to her and Harry’s joint aspirations.

"She’s not going to be a Marvel hero or a Disney princess – none of these things", the unnamed colleague and friend said, as cited by the edition, referencing rumours about the triumphant comeback and reports that Markle had allegedly instructed her agent Nick Collins to find her a role as a Marvel superhero.

"It’s completely fabricated, and completely at odds with their plans, it’s simply not a conversation that has happened", the source hit back at the claims.

Deputy Editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger, likewise busted the reports telling the Daily Star Online:

"Meghan in a Marvel role is just a rumour, I don’t see her going into movies, especially in a starring role, right now", she commented further explaining her stance noting that otherwise, it would be “hard to separate her from the character and the movie".

“I don’t think she’d want that as an actress", Barger summed up, although not entirely dismissing such a scenario some time in the future:

"She might return to acting later on down the road, I think it would be hard to find a role for her because of her status, but who knows!”

Barger dwelled on the Duchess’s previous acting expertise, admitting there is a possibility of her getting back to it:

"She’s appeared in some Hallmark movies, so maybe makes an appearance there once again at some point".

Markle went on a brief trip to the UK last week to join Harry and the rest of the royals for a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, but flew back to Canada on Monday night to reunite with 10-month old son Archie. The baby is understood to have been left behind at their Canada home over the coronavirus threat, with Ms Barger justifying the couple’s move:

"With the coronavirus so widespread now, no one can blame them for wanting him to stay behind to limit his exposure chances", she pointed out.

A source claimed to be close to both Harry and Meghan told the New York Post:

“Right now Meghan and Harry are just concerned for the health and safety of others".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a bombshell announcement about quitting their royal roles early this year saying they would prefer to be independent, including financially, and split their time between the UK and North America. They are supposed to step down as full-time royals in a few weeks.

The move is widely believed to have ensued due to the undesired intrusion of the media into their private life, as the couple earlier fumed about the tabloids poking their nose into the family's daily routines and their at times inaccurate reporting.

The pair is expected to dive into their new lives and occupations, including the launch of their foundation.

“They can’t sit around, they have to work to pay their bills. They want to work. Both through the paid work and philanthropy, I think they will focus on impact driven projects and hope to bring some good to the world”, a source revealed to the Post.