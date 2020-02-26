‘It’s a Nightmare’: Prince Harry and Meghan on Collision Course With The Cambridges - Report

Rumours about discord between the Sussexes and the Cambridges have circulated for a long time. Reports say it all started when Prince William told his brother not to rush things when Harry decided to marry Meghan Markle after the couple had dated for less than a year.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are allegedly on a collision course with Prince William and Kate Middleton over uncoordinated visits, The Sun reported. The Sussexes decided to return to the United Kingdom when Prince William and Kate Middleton will be on their Ireland tour. An anonymous source told The Sun that there are fears that Harry’s and Meghan’s return would overshadow the Cambridges’ "important" trip.

This will be the first royal visit to Ireland since the United Kingdom left the European Union, during which Prince William and Kate Middleton will focus on strengthening ties between Britain and Ireland.

"While William fully respects Harry’s right to come back whenever he wants - indeed he is glad that he is returning, however briefly - he wishes that it wasn’t at the same time as his Irish trip because he knows what will happen is that the spotlight as far as papers and TV are concerned will be fully on Harry and Meghan", the source told the newspaper.

The source also said the Sussexes’ resignation and upcoming visit has caused many troubles for the royal staff.

"It’s a nightmare as far as staff are concerned because there is no longer any control over Harry - he has nobody now working for him who has proper experience of the methods and protocol of the court system. That’s why members of the Royal Family have private secretaries - and a grid system, similar to the government’s method - to ensure that coverage of important events doesn’t clash", the source said.

At the same time, the source stressed that the alleged rift between the royals has nothing to do with jealousy. "Their tour of Ireland is an important one, and he [Prince William] would have hoped it would get due media prominence", the source told The Sun.

The Sussexes return to the United Kingdom will be the first since the couple shocked Britain in January announcing they no longer wish to be senior members of the Royal Family and wish to work to become financially independent. The two said they would balance their time between the UK and North America.

The couple was recently banned by the Queen from using Sussex Royal as a brand as it is believed that the Her Majesty doesn’t accept working members of the family profiting from their royal position. The Guardian reported that Prince Harry and Markle were allegedly angry over the loss of their brand.

The Sussexes will complete their last royal engagements before 31 March as was detailed in their statement about their transitioning from royal life. The source said: "This sort of diary error would simply not have happened in the days before Harry decided to bale out of royal life".