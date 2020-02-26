Register
08:33 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

    ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Prince Harry and Meghan on Collision Course With The Cambridges - Report

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107104/04/1071040434_0:171:4511:2709_1200x675_80_0_0_367321d1d8547cc9716b1448c80f7ac2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002261078407419-its-a-nightmare-prince-harry-and-meghan-on-collision-course-with-the-cambridges---report/

    Rumours about discord between the Sussexes and the Cambridges have circulated for a long time. Reports say it all started when Prince William told his brother not to rush things when Harry decided to marry Meghan Markle after the couple had dated for less than a year.

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are allegedly on a collision course with Prince William and Kate Middleton over uncoordinated visits, The Sun reported. The Sussexes decided to return to the United Kingdom when Prince William and Kate Middleton will be on their Ireland tour. An anonymous source told The Sun that there are fears that Harry’s and Meghan’s return would overshadow the Cambridges’ "important" trip.

    This will be the first royal visit to Ireland since the United Kingdom left the European Union, during which Prince William and Kate Middleton will focus on strengthening ties between Britain and Ireland.

    "While William fully respects Harry’s right to come back whenever he wants - indeed he is glad that he is returning, however briefly - he wishes that it wasn’t at the same time as his Irish trip because he knows what will happen is that the spotlight as far as papers and TV are concerned will be fully on Harry and Meghan", the source told the newspaper.

    The source also said the Sussexes’ resignation and upcoming visit has caused many troubles for the royal staff.

    "It’s a nightmare as far as staff are concerned because there is no longer any control over Harry - he has nobody now working for him who has proper experience of the methods and protocol of the court system. That’s why members of the Royal Family have private secretaries - and a grid system, similar to the government’s method - to ensure that coverage of important events doesn’t clash", the source said.

    At the same time, the source stressed that the alleged rift between the royals has nothing to do with jealousy. "Their tour of Ireland is an important one, and he [Prince William] would have hoped it would get due media prominence", the source told The Sun.

    The Sussexes return to the United Kingdom will be the first since the couple shocked Britain in January announcing they no longer wish to be senior members of the Royal Family and wish to work to become financially independent. The two said they would balance their time between the UK and North America.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

    The couple was recently banned by the Queen from using Sussex Royal as a brand as it is believed that the Her Majesty doesn’t accept working members of the family profiting from their royal position. The Guardian reported that Prince Harry and Markle were allegedly angry over the loss of their brand.

    The Sussexes will complete their last royal engagements before 31 March as was detailed in their statement about their transitioning from royal life. The source said: "This sort of diary error would simply not have happened in the days before Harry decided to bale out of royal life".

    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, Republic of Ireland, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse