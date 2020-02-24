Register
17:42 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Woolwich Crown Court/ Belmarsh Magistrates' Court Assange Hearing 24 February 2020

    Assange Hearing: Prosecution Claims WikiLeaks Publisher Isn't Wanted for Revealing War Crimes

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107839/51/1078395139.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002241078394013-assange-hearing-prosecution-claims-wikileaks-publisher-isnt-wanted-for-revealing-war-crimes/

    The UK government outlined its case against Julian Assange, on the morning of 24 February, as part of the extradition proceedings which will determine whether the WikiLeaks publisher will face trial in the US. Assange is sought for his role in publishing classified US documents which revealed war crimes by US-led forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Julian Assange is responsible for putting the lives and well-being of US government sources at "grave and imminent risk", it was claimed today by barrister James Lewis QC on behalf of the UK government.

    Lewis was speaking at the WikiLeaks publisher's extradition hearing on 24 February during the first day of the substantive extradition hearings, which will determine whether Assange will stand trial in the US on espionage charges. The case is being held at Belmarsh Magistrate's Court, sitting at Woolwich Crown Court and is being heard by Judge Vanessa Baraitser.

    Lewis said that the charges against Assange are split into two parts:

    • The first is "straightforward criminality, namely conspiracy to steal from and hack into the computer system".
    • The second set of charges relate to the dissemination of "particular classified documents concerning national defence, including the unredacted identities of sources".

    By dong this, it is alleged that Assange exposed "informants and dissident" in Iran and Afghanistan who have given information to the US.

    Lewis said that the award-winning journalist knowingly put at risk human rights activists, journalists, religious leaders, and dissidents, at risk in states operated by "oppressive regimes".

    ​Lewis contended that Assange is in fact not a journalist and that he did not engage in legitimate journalistic activity.

    "What Mr Assange seeks to defend by free speech... is the publication of names of sources", Lewis said, adding that "this is not a course which those newspapers partnered with WikiLeaks took".

    The government argued that Assange was not being targeted by the US for revealing war crimes or embarrassing material.

    Lewis also sought to establish that the crimes for which Assange is alleged to have committed are also offences in the UK. He quoted the UK Official Secrets Act 1911 which, it should be noted, is designed to target spies and not publishers, the way the Official Secrets Act 1984 does. Neither the UK official secrets acts nor the Computer Misuse Act 1990 have a "public interest defence," Lewis reminded the court.

    Speaking for the prosecution, Lewis also sought to remind the court that, "This is an extradition hearing, it is not a trial, guilt or innocence is to be determined at trial in the US".

    Don't Extradite Assange (DEA) campaign pushed back against the governments arguments in a statement which they released when the court broke for lunch at 1pm.

    "No physical harm has occurred to a single individual as a result of documents published by Wikileaks. That's the startling admission made by the US government at the beginning of the Assange extradition trial.  All that the US government QC, James Lewis, could muster was that there might be a 'risk' of harm...but no actual harm occurred", DEA said.

    DEA continued saying that the prosecution is attempting to bolster its "flimsy claim" the US government argued that WikiLeaks's material was "read by enemies" of the US.

    "Yet this could be true of any story critical of government, and certainly true of any material revealed by a whistleblower" DEA pointed out. The transparency and news organisation points out that WikiLeaks exposed "not the 'risk' of harm but the actually maiming and killing of innocent citizens".

    The hearings will continue until 28 February, they will then break until May 2020 when they are due to resume for a further three weeks. Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if he is convicted of all 18 charges on the US indictment against him.

    Related:

    Live Updates: Protest March Held in London Ahead of Assange's Extradition Hearing - Video
    Live Updates: Week-Long Assange Extradition Hearing Kicks Off at Woolwich Court - Video
    Don't Extradite Julian Assange Says Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights
    WikiLeaks Confirms an “Offer” Was Made to Julian Assange Prior to His Indictment
    Assange's Lawyers Appalled by Surveillance on WikiLeaks Founder's Private Legal Talks
    Extradition Battle: Secret Embassy Recordings Could Rescue Assange, His Lawyer Says
    Former Greek Finance Minister Slams Assange Case as ‘Assault on Journalism’
    Tags:
    extradition, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse