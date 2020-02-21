We Just Want to Talk: Prince Andrew Urged to Contact FBI Via School Bus Stunt

The creative attempt to convince the British royal to talk to the FBI was apparently arranged by a US lawyer representing several of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims

British Prince Andrew has recently made headlines due to a peculiar stunt related to his past relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile and an alleged sex trafficker, The Guardian reports.

The Duke of York caught the attention of the media after a yellow school bus carrying large pictures of him and a message imploring people to “ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions” if they see him, was spotted driving past Buckingham Palace.

​According to the newspaper, this stunt was orchestrated by Gloria Allred, a US lawyer who represents some of Epstein’s alleged victims.

"My clients deserve the truth. They have been denied justice so many times over so many years, and there will be no justice without the truth", Allred reportedly said during an impromptu press conference on the steps of the New York supreme court. "And there will be no truth unless Prince Andrew stops hiding from the FBI and from the public. This is unacceptable."

She further insisted that Prince Andrew should stop "shaming" the Queen and his children, and that he "must do the right thing" and talk to the authorities.

"If you have done nothing wrong then just talk to the FBI", Allred suggested.

A number of social media users, however, did not seem to think highly of the prince, and proceeded to mock him on the occasion.

​Earlier, Prince Andrew was called by four alleged victims of Epstein to talk to the FBI about the ongoing investigation and to share with prosecutors anything he “may have observed” during his “time spent with Jeffrey Epstein”.