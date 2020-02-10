Register
18:53 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a speech in the Stormont Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 13, 2020

    Will We See 'Boris Bridge' Link Mainland UK and Northern Ireland After Brexit?

    © REUTERS / Liam McBurney/Pool
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107803/11/1078031183.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002101078279627-boris-johnson-bridge-uk-northern-ireland-brexit/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considered an outspoken advocate of infrastructure projects and, when he was mayor of London, he even promoted a grand one – the "garden bridge" over the River Thames. It was later scrapped, however. Now he is looking at building a bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tasked officials with looking into the possibility of building a bridge between the mainland UK and Northern Ireland, whose ties have been strained amid Brexit, and report back to the head of the government, his spokesman stated.

    "Work is underway looking into the idea of the bridge", he said, while emphasising that the work was at an early stage.

    When the spokesman was asked about the prime minister’s record on the matter of major infrastructure projects, which includes the scrapped $69 million "garden bridge" over the River Thames that was pushed by former Mayor Johnson, he spoke about his boss’ ambitions.

    "The prime minister is ambitious in terms of infrastructure projects. He is looking at a wide range of schemes across the United Kingdom which could boost connectivity", the spokesman said.

    The idea of connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland over the North Channel and discussions surrounding it are not new. Talk about the matter was fuelled recently as relations between the mainland UK and the once restless region have been strained amid Britain's exit from the EU. The project has been backed by some pro-British politicians in Northern Ireland.

    At the end of 2019, Ian Paisley of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party urged the prime minister to "build a Boris bridge" over concerns that Brexit’s trade arrangements could affect ties between the region and the rest of the UK. Responding during a debate in the House of Commons, Johnson branded it “a very interesting idea".

    However, sceptics and critics point to the possible cost of the project – estimated at some 4.1 billion euros by the Centre for Cross Border Studies think tank in 2007 and could amount to at least 18 billion-24 billion euros now, according to some experts.

    A Motorist crosses the Irish border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, March, 12, 2019. The issue of a possible physical border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU state, received scant attention during the 2016 Brexit referendum. But it has proven to be a major stumbling block in the British government's quest for a divorce deal.
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Irish PM: Johnson's Proposed Bridge to Northern Ireland ‘Worth Examining’ but UK Has to Pay for It
    The high cost is due to various complications, including windy conditions and the deep water in the North Channel, as well as munitions that were dumped on the sea bed there following World War II. Although the Channel is 19 kilometres across at its narrowest point, a longer bridge may be needed. Critics from Northern Ireland's Ulster Unionist Party have also pointed to existing infrastructure that needs funding, lambasting such ventures as "fantasy projects".

    Related:

    Brexit: UK Government 'Has Left The Building' When it Comes to Northern Ireland, Says Professor
    Johnson's Brexit Deal is Labelled ‘Betrayal Act’ in Northern Ireland but Will DUP Pay the Price?
    It Will Be ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ for UK to Agree Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU – UKIP Member
    Tags:
    Brexit, Boris Johnson, infrastructure, Scotland, Northern Ireland, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse