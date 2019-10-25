Register
12:22 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Free Derry Corner in Northern Ireland in October 2019, daubed with fresh graffiti supporting the Catalan pro-independence movement

    Brexit: UK Government 'Has Left The Building' When it Comes to Northern Ireland, Says Professor

    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The UK Parliament has rejected an attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fast track his Brexit withdrawal bill in order to meet the 31 October deadline. Professor Colin Harvey, a law expert at Queen’s University in Belfast, says the British government is guilty of “constitutional neglect” of Northern Ireland.

    European Union leaders are set to decide on Friday, 25 October, whether to grant Britain a three-month extension on Brexit. It comes as the opposition Labour Party offered an olive branch to Boris Johnson.

    Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said on Thursday, 24 October: "We're in the process at the moment of trying to see whether or not this compromise we've offered to Boris Johnson will enable him to bring forward a proper programme motion".

    ​The political deadlock in Westminster echoes the stalemate in Stormont, where power sharing between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein broke down in 2017.

    Colin Harvey, a professor of human rights law at Queen’s University in Belfast, said Brexit had exposed the fact the Good Friday Agreement had not been enshrined in British law and he said that was highlighted in the case of Emma DeSouza.

    Professor Harvey said relations in Northern Ireland between the British government and the Irish nationalist community had been badly damaged since 2017 when the Conservatives formed a confidence and supply agreement with the DUP in order to give Theresa May a majority.

    ​He said the Tories were “far too closely aligned” with the DUP and it had damaged London’s role as a neutral referee, which had been the case since the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

    Last week the DUP turned on the Conservatives after Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit deal proposed putting a customs border in the Irish Sea, threatening Ulster’s role within the British state.

    ​Paul Gosling, a financial journalist and author of A New Ireland, said part of the problem was the Conservative Party had no “institutional memory” of the Good Friday Agreement, which had been negotiated by a Labour government, and he said this had led to complacency and apathy towards Northern Ireland.

    Prof. Harvey agreed and said: “The current British government has been utterly irresponsible in its management of the peace process. I would go so far as to say they have been constitutionally negligent. The lack of sensitivity has been staggering.”

    A banner put up by the Irish Republican Socialist Party in Derry criticises Sinn Fein politicians who voted for austerity cuts
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    A mural in Derry criticising Sinn Fein

    He said there had been lacklustre performances from a number of ministers appointed to the role of Northern Ireland Secretary, culminating in Karen Bradley who was sacked in July 2019.

    She had admitted that before she took the job she had a very limited understanding of Northern Ireland and outraged Irish republicans when she said killings at the hands of the security forces during The Troubles were “not crimes.”

    Prof. Harvey said: "It’s time for both the British and Irish governments to take a much more robust role. Both need to step up to the plate. The British government gives the feeling that it has left the building.”

    Although he said it was unlikely Northern Ireland would return to the full blown violence of The Troubles - when 3,600 people were killed between 1969 and 1998 - there was a danger of the peace process unravelling.

    ​He said: "It remains a very divided society trying to emerge from conflict….we need to get back to the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement."

    Prof. Harvey continued: "If Brexit does happen there will be a growing debate on this island about the reunification of Ireland."

    Last week, a former INLA prisoner said he feared loyalist gunmen would start sectarian killings if a united Ireland was mooted.

    ​Prof. Harvey said the DUP did not speak for Northern Ireland, which voted to remain in the European Union.

    He continued by stressing that although the DUP had clearly been “played” by Boris Johnson’s government he doubted it would damage their standing a great deal at a general election.

    Prof. Harvey predicted the DUP might lose its South Belfast seat to the cross-community Alliance Party or the SDLP but would largely “hold their ground”, as would Sinn Fein.

    He said: “The dynamics within the UK are going to be turbulent and it’s going to be an interesting few years. But we need to get back to making the Good Friday Agreement work.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Karen Bradley, Sinn Fein, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Belfast, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse