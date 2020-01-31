Register
06:27 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The British union flag is seen fluttering as the clock face of Big Ben shows eleven o'clock, London, January 30, 2020.

    'Yes, We Did It!' Poster-Style UK Front Pages Herald Imminent Brexit

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107818/59/1078185900.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001311078185454-yes-we-did-it-poster-style-uk-front-pages-herald-imminent-brexit/

    Britain is about to make Brexit a reality and leave the European Union on Friday, 31 January, entering an 11-month transition period fraught with contentious negotiations ahead of a 31 December deadline for reaching a free trade deal with Brussels.

    Britain’s imminent departure from the European Union at 23:00 GMT on Friday, 31 January, features on a majority of the country’s front pages this morning as the newspapers echo a broad range of sentiments about the historic moment, ranging from “hailing the dawn of a new era” to the unhappiness and trepidation of those who voted to remain in the bloc.

    ​“A new dawn for Britain” is the headline that The Daily Mail has splashed across its front page, against the imposing picture of the white cliffs of Dover, which symbolically divide the country from the European continent.

    The paper says the UK will remain a "friend of Europe, but free and independent once more".

    ​A less optimistic twist on the same theme is offered by The Guardian, as its front page pic features a small sandcastle with a union jack in front of the cliffs, with the headline saying: “Small island”.

    It goes on to refer to Brexit as “the biggest gamble in a generation”.

    ​The Daily Express, which has long campaigned for the UK to leave the EU, trumpets "We did it!" as the headline, as the front page features an outline of the UK, tiled with the paper's previous Brexit-focused editions.
    The outlet previews Boris Johnson's speech, saying that the PM will "herald a new era of renewal and change".

    ​For the i, the looming Brexit is perceived as “UK’s leap into the unknown”, as it went with a night time picture of Europe on its front page. The paper writes that questions regarding the UK's diplomatic and trading future remain "unresolved", as the Bank of England has cut its growth forecast for the UK economy.

    The Sun splashed a picture of Big Ben across the front page, with the headline “Our time has come”.

    "Thirty years of resistance to the creeping danger of a European state," writes the paper, will end when Big Ben hits 23:00 GMT, and hails the "birth of a new Britain".

    The publication adds that the UK's "course changes forever", "and for the better".

    The Times chose to focus on one of the imminent issues post-Brexit: hammering out a trade deal with the European Union. Its headline says “PM wants Canada-style trade deal with Brussels”.

    The publication writes that the Prime Minister will seek a new UK-EU trade deal similar to the one agreed upon between the EU and Canada, yet cites three EU leaders as having revealed that the bloc will not go along with this unless the UK signs up to EU rules.

    The Daily Telegraph splashed a huge picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson across its front page, with the headline reading “This is not an end, but a beginning”.

    It also offers an eight-page Brexit supplement, and a large interview with Boris Johnson, who, the publication writes, will "hail the dawn of a new era" in his speech, beginning with a tax cut to give workers an "immediate Brexit bounce".

    It also cites US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo having said that a "gold standard" trans-Atlantic trade agreement could be anticipated in the future.

    ​The Financial Times sums up the generally mixed sentiments on the occasion, as its headline reads: “Britain bows out of the EU with a mixture of optimism and regret”.

    It goes on to say that as Brexit-supporters will rejoice in central London, there will be "profound sadness" for others.

    Boris Johnson, writes the publication, will focus on Leave-voting regions, such as Sunderland, where he will hold a Cabinet meeting later.

    ​North of the border, in Scotland, The Scotsman’s headline says “Farewell, not goodbye”, as the National writes “Leave a light on for Scotland” and The Herald says “Hello, Goodbye”.

    After 47 years in the European Union, Britain is finally leaving the bloc after a protracted Brexit saga that followed the EU referendum on 23 June 2016.

    British voters in the EU referendum.
    © Sputnik /
    British voters in the EU referendum.

    At the time, a majority of those who voted chose to leave the European Union, with 51.9 percent of the vote, versus 48.1 percent voting to remain.

    Related:

    Stage Set for Brexit as Boris Johnson Withdrawal Deal Clears Final Hurdle Ahead of Friday Exit Date
    'Signing Off': Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay May Earn Hefty Bonus as Brexit Department Shuts Down
    UK’s Johnson Faces ‘Very Tight Timetable’ to Negotiate Post-Brexit Trade Agreements With EU
    Majority of Scots Back Independence on the Eve of Brexit, New YouGov Poll Reveals
    Tags:
    referendum, referendum, European Union, Boris Johnson, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse