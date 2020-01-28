UK Prime Minister Johnson Makes Statement on Huawei 5G - Video

This comes following the announcement of the UK government earlier in the day that Huawei will have a limited role in building its 5G networks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making a statement in parliament on the role Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is going to play in developing 5G networks in the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK government announced that Huawei was granted a limited role in building 5G networks in the country.

Washington has repeatedly warned London against allowing Huawei to develop 5G networks in the UK, claiming that Beijing could use the company's equipment for spying.

Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.