PM Johnson Grants Huawei Technologies Limited Role in Building UK's 5G Networks

The announcement comes after months of political wrangling between London and Washington over the Chinese tech giant's role in building 5G across Britain, in addition to intense pressure from US officials.

The United Kingdom will allow Huawei Technologies a limited role in building the nation's 5G networks across the country, it was announced on Tuesday.

London said that the Chinese tech giant could participate in building Britain's high-speed wireless network, but would be excluded from "core" parts, in addition to a 35 percent cap on involvement in non-sensitive parts.

Huawei would also be excluded from all safety-related and safety-critical networks, including those of sensitive geographic locations such as nuclear sites and military bases, the government said.

Commenting on the decision, Huawei vice-president Victor Zhang said on Tuesday that his company was "reassured" by the UK government's confirmation and could continue working to "keep the 5G roll-out on track".

Speaking on Huawei's 15-year relationship with the UK, Mr Zhang said: "We will build on this strong track record, supporting our customers as they invest in their 5G networks, boosting economic growth and helping the UK continue to compete globally.

He concluded that his company agreed that diverse vendor markets and fair competition were "essential" for network reliability, in addition to offering customers access to "the best possible technology".

The news comes after US officials from the Trump administration, namely US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, warned UK prime minister Boris Johnson in recent months to impose a blanket ban on Huawei, citing 'national security concerns' that the IT equipment could be used to spy for the Chinese government, with both Huawei and Beijing continuously and routinely slamming the accusations as false.

