Register
10:38 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

    UK's Sovereignty in Jeopardy if It Okays Huawei’s 5G Networks, Mike Pompeo Warns

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    10016
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/99/1078029905.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001271078148169-uks-sovereignty-in-jeopardy-if-it-okays-huaweis-5g-networks-mike-pompeo-warns/

    The US Secretary of State’s alert comes just ahead of a crucial Tuesday gathering, where the British National Security Council, which is arguably split on the issue, is to decide on Huawei and the fate of the telecom titan’s business operations on British soil.

    Days ahead of his Wednesday visit to meet Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Britain's National Security Council is facing a "momentous decision" on Tuesday, as the NSC is expected to decide whether to allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to partake in the UK's 5G project.

    "The truth is that only nations able to protect their data will be sovereign", Pompeo warned.

    Other US officials have likewise warned British ministers noting that proceeding with the deal could also undermine UK-US intelligence sharing.

    Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida who competed against Donald Trump for his party's nomination in 2016, is the one who sent a personal request to Britain urging it to “pause” and think about the repercussions of the potential move.

    Along with a debate over the sensibility of the Huawei deal, a question has arisen over the potential of US-UK 5G cooperation.

    Sources close to the White House said yesterday that the US president may tweet in support of such collaboration to arrive at an alternative 5G provider, after he reportedly brought up the scenario in a recent phone call with Johnson.

    The National Security Council, which has senior Cabinet ministers and representatives of the security services among its ranks, is understood to be divided on the Huawei controversy.

    While Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss are expected to root against the decision in tomorrow’s meeting, Baroness Morgan, the Culture Secretary, appeared “dismissive” of American concerns over Huawei in a recent meeting with senior US officials. She conveyed an impression last night, The Telegraph reported, that the matter is all decided.

    Last May, the Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei on the grounds of suspected national security threats coming from Beijing, something both Chinese authorities and Huawei’s top management flatly denied.

    The move allowed the US government to cut trade connections between Huawei and American goods manufacturers and restrict the latter’s sales to the Chinese telecom giant, as well as sales of internationally produced goods that use American technology.

    Separately, the US has since repeatedly urged its allies to follow in its footsteps, with the primary argument being that if they don’t, it’ll undermine the countries’ intelligence ties with the US. Australia is one country which fully blocked Huawei and ZTE from providing equipment for its 5G network, while Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not rule out deploying Huawei equipment in his country’s would-be 5G networks but noted the country would coordinate its decisions with EU partners. In the meantime, Belgium’s centre for cybersecurity has found no evidence that equipment supplied by Huawei could be exploited for spying.

    Despite Washington's tough stance on the issue, reports emerged the other day that the US Commerce Department has withdrawn a rule that stipulates further cuts of sales to China’s Huawei Technologies, as the Pentagon expressed concern that the move would harm US businesses.

    Related:

    Pompeo Compares US Policy Against Venezuela’s Maduro to Fruitful 'Strategy' Against Soviet Union
    US Radio Station Stands by Journo After Pompeo Accuses Her of ‘Lying Twice’ Over Ukraine Question
    NPR Reporter Says Pompeo Exploded at Her, Asked if She Could Find Ukraine on Map
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse