Famed Quarterback Tom Brady Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 After 2021 Super Bowl Parade

Vaccinated Super Bowl LV players are not being tested as they were last year, but the frequency recently changed from once every 14 days to once a week. Unvaccinated players are being tested daily.

Famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady managed to avoid catching COVID-19 throughout the 2020 football season, but that luck didn't last for long as he ended up testing positive in February.

Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after parting ways with the New England Patriots, admitted to local outlet Tampa Bay Times that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, shortly after the Bucs' boat parade to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

The Bucs quarterback further noted that he felt the new football season would prove far more "challenging" with the spread of COVID-19 in mind, especially as the US is experiencing rising cases with the ever-contagious Delta variant.

“I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” Brady told the outlet. “I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we're doing now, and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it,” he added.

All Buccaneers players are vaccinated, with running-back Leonard Fournette being one of the last on the roster to receive the jab.

Vaccinated players are not being tested as they were last year, but the frequency has recently changed from once every 14 days to once a week. This is the advantage that determines whether a team makes the playoffs or returns home after the end of the regular season.

The Bucs' 2020 football season saw only two players - Ronald Jones and Devin White - miss out on games. It's anyone's guess on how COVID-19 may affect this year's games, but it's worth noting that the league presently has a 93% vaccination rate.