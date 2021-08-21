Real Madrid Poised to Make a Move on Mbappe During Final Hours of Transfer Window, Media Says

Real Madrid has apparently set its sights on signing a deal with French football ace Kylian Mbappe, whose current contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, shortly before the end of the transfer window this month, the Diario AS reports.
According to the newspaper, the Spanish football club is expected to "start their approach" for Mbappe on 30 August, in a bid to sign him up, with the sum of the potential offer to be presented by the club ranging between 130 and 170 million euros.
This development comes as Karim Benzema, a Real Madrid striker who played alongside Mbappe for the French national team during Euro 2020, frequently messages Mbappe and urges him to "switch Paris for Madrid", the Daily Mail notes.
At this time, Real Madrid reportedly asked Mbappe to refrain from making statement that might aggravate PSG and its president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Earlier this month, Al-Khelaifi asserted that Mbappe is a "PSG player" who "has publicly said that he does not want to leave the team and there are no doubts or excuses of any other kind," as quoted by the Daily Mail.
"Mbappe stays," he added.
These words have angered the French footballer, with him "receiving positive signs from Real regarding a new transfer this summer", the newspaper adds.
