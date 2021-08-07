Register
17:27 GMT07 August 2021
    Over 30 Gold Medals Awarded at Tokyo Olympics' Penultimate Day

    TOKYO, August 7 (Sputnik) - With over 30 gold medals awarded on Saturday, the penultimate day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics became the most medal-heavy, showing some interesting upsets, first-times and historical records.

    • Women's Canoe Double 500m 

    China's Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao took gold in the first-ever women's canoe double 500m Olympic final, winning the race with the Olympic Best time of 1:55.495 — breaking their own record set a day earlier by two seconds.

    • Women's Kayak Four 500m 

    Hungary team's gold in women's kayak four 500m became the country's third consecutive gold medal in the event after games in London and Rio. Belarus came in second in the race, with Poland being third.

    • Men's Beach Volleyball

    Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum defeated ROC's Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in men's beach volleyball gold medal match, marking the third Olympic gold medal won by Norway at Tokyo 2020.

    Bronze went to Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan after beating Latvia's team — Qatar's first ever Olympic beach volleyball medal.

    • Men's Basketball

    Team USA beat France 87-82 to take home fourth-consecutive men’s basketball Olympic gold. 

    First placed USA's team pose for pictures with their gold medals as they celebrate after the medal ceremony for the men's basketball competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
    © REUTERS / ARIS MESSINIS
    In the fight for the third place, Australia beat Slovenia and claimed its first ever Olympic medal in the men's basketball tournament.

    • Men's Volleyball

    The French men's volleyball team won in the gold medal match at the Olympics against the ROC team, while Argentine national team defeated the champion of the Rio Games, Brazil, with a score of 3-2, in the bronze medal match.

    • Women's Water Polo

    The US women's water polo team confirmed its status as world's best after taking the third gold in three Olympics by defeating Spain 15-4 in the final. The bronze went to Hungary, who beat ROC in a tight match.

    • Baseball

    The host nation of Japan won their first Olympic gold medal in baseball after beating the US team 2-0 in a historic upset. In the bronze medal game, the Dominican Republic dominated South Korea, earning its first Olympic baseball medal.

    • Football

    Brazil defended their Olympic champion title by winning the gold medal match against Spain in extra-time with a 2-1 score, concluding the weeks-long tournament.

    • Men's 10m Platform Diving 

    China's Cao Yuan took the first place in the men's 10m platform diving, making a historic achievement. Cao became the first diver to win Olympic gold in three different diving events, including 10m synchro at London 2012 and 3m springboard at Rio 2016. China's Yang Jian took silver and the UK's Olympic champion in synchro, Tom Daley, earned bronze.

    • Athletics

    India’s Neeraj Chopra earned attention of the sports fans by winning gold in the men’s javelin throw with the best effort of 87.58m, becoming the first Indian male athlete to take home an Olympic medal in athletics since 1900.

    ​Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan secured yet another Tokyo 2020 medal by winning gold in the women's 10,000m after sweeping gold in the 5000m and bronze in the 1500m.

    Russian athlete and three-time winner of World Championships Mariya Lasitskene won the gold medal in the women's high jump final after clearing the 2.04-meter (6.7-foot) height.

    Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won men's 1,500m and set an Olympic record with 3:28.32 in his debut Games.

    ​The US team closed out the track athletic events of the Tokyo Games by winning the men’s 4x400m relay for the 18th time.

    • Rhythmic Gymnastics 

    One of the most controversial wins of the Tokyo Olympics went to Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram, who overtook Russia's top contender Dina Averina by 0.150 points in the women's rhythmic individual all-around final. The bronze went to Belarus' Alina Harnasko.

    • Artistic Swimming 

    Russia continued its domination of the discipline by winning gold in the team event with a total score of 196.0979 after two days. The standings remained the same as in the duet event for other contestants as well, with China coming in second and Ukraine in third.

    • Men's 65kg Wrestling 

    Japan's Otoguro Takuto claimed victory over Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan, earning the host nation its first gold medal in wrestling in 25 years. The bronze medal was awarded to India's Bajrang Punia.

    • Men's Modern Pentathlon 

    Joe Choong's gold became first ever for UK's men in the discipline and the second gold in modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics after Kate French won yesterday's women's event.

    • Karate

    Feryal Abdelaziz became the first Egyptian woman to win Olympic gold after defeating Irina Zaretska from Azerbaijan in women's kumite +61kg.

    ​Iran's Sajan Ganjzadeh won the men's karate kumite +75kg gold after a knock-out, though it was him who got knocked out by his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi. The Saudi Arabian athlete was disqualified and received silver, while Ganjzadeh took home gold.

    • Wrestling

    Russian freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev won the gold medal in the men's final bout by defeating 2016 Olympic champion, US' Kyle Snyder. Sadulaev became the two-time Olympic champion.

    • Boxing

    Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli won the first Olympic gold in women's welterweight after beating China's Gu Hong 3:0.

    Summer Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo Olympic Games
