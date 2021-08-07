Over 30 Gold Medals Awarded at Tokyo Olympics' Penultimate Day

TOKYO, August 7 (Sputnik) - With over 30 gold medals awarded on Saturday, the penultimate day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics became the most medal-heavy, showing some interesting upsets, first-times and historical records.

Women's Canoe Double 500m

China's Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao took gold in the first-ever women's canoe double 500m Olympic final, winning the race with the Olympic Best time of 1:55.495 — breaking their own record set a day earlier by two seconds.

Gold medallists China's Xu Shixiao and China's Sun Mengya celebrate on the podium during the medals ceremony for the women's canoe double 500m final during the Tokyo 2020 #Olympics at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP. pic.twitter.com/zrDDkEpjBP — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) August 7, 2021

​Women's Kayak Four 500m

Hungary team's gold in women's kayak four 500m became the country's third consecutive gold medal in the event after games in London and Rio. Belarus came in second in the race, with Poland being third.

Hat-trick for Hungary!#HUN wins their third consecutive Olympic gold in the women's kayak four 500m after a thrilling race!@PlanetCanoe #CanoeSprint pic.twitter.com/By6SHLL7PZ — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

​Men's Beach Volleyball

Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum defeated ROC's Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in men's beach volleyball gold medal match, marking the third Olympic gold medal won by Norway at Tokyo 2020.

Bronze went to Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan after beating Latvia's team — Qatar's first ever Olympic beach volleyball medal.

Qatari men's beach volleyball team wins the bronze medal in the Olympic Games currently held in Tokyo, after beating Latvia by two sets to zero. #QNA pic.twitter.com/P0bqj4ltnQ — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) August 7, 2021

​Men's Basketball

Team USA beat France 87-82 to take home fourth-consecutive men’s basketball Olympic gold.

© REUTERS / ARIS MESSINIS First placed USA's team pose for pictures with their gold medals as they celebrate after the medal ceremony for the men's basketball competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

In the fight for the third place, Australia beat Slovenia and claimed its first ever Olympic medal in the men's basketball tournament.

Men's Volleyball

The French men's volleyball team won in the gold medal match at the Olympics against the ROC team, while Argentine national team defeated the champion of the Rio Games, Brazil, with a score of 3-2, in the bronze medal match.

​Women's Water Polo

The US women's water polo team confirmed its status as world's best after taking the third gold in three Olympics by defeating Spain 15-4 in the final. The bronze went to Hungary, who beat ROC in a tight match.

Baseball

The host nation of Japan won their first Olympic gold medal in baseball after beating the US team 2-0 in a historic upset. In the bronze medal game, the Dominican Republic dominated South Korea, earning its first Olympic baseball medal.

Japan wins its first Olympic baseball gold medal. 🥇



Team USA takes silver, and the Dominican Republic captures bronze. 🇯🇵🇺🇸🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/MOh21SR95Y — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2021

​Football

Brazil defended their Olympic champion title by winning the gold medal match against Spain in extra-time with a 2-1 score, concluding the weeks-long tournament.

Brazil 2-1 Spain.



Barca outcast Malcom scores a late goal that wins Olympics gold for the selecao at Tokyo.



They have now won the last two editions of the tournament after failing to win a gold medal in the first 25 editions of the Men’s Football tournament at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/mdhlbVoDzu — 𝐀𝐤𝐰𝐚 𝐈𝐛𝐨𝐦 First 𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐲 Of Sports 💯 (@simplykemkem) August 7, 2021

​Men's 10m Platform Diving

China's Cao Yuan took the first place in the men's 10m platform diving, making a historic achievement. Cao became the first diver to win Olympic gold in three different diving events, including 10m synchro at London 2012 and 3m springboard at Rio 2016. China's Yang Jian took silver and the UK's Olympic champion in synchro, Tom Daley, earned bronze.

What a day of diving! 🤯



🥇 Cao Yuan wins his 3rd Olympic gold medal across 3 different disciplines

🥈 Yang Jian registers the highest single dive score in Olympic history

🥉 Tom Daley secures his 4th Olympic medal & 2nd of #Tokyo2020



An incredible men's 10m platform final. 👏 pic.twitter.com/55v0UhvkBV — Athlete365 (@Athlete365) August 7, 2021

​Athletics

India’s Neeraj Chopra earned attention of the sports fans by winning gold in the men’s javelin throw with the best effort of 87.58m, becoming the first Indian male athlete to take home an Olympic medal in athletics since 1900.

I had tears in my eyes watching this.

And goosebumps while listening to our national anthem.



Thank you for giving us this moment #NeerajChopra. 🙏🏼🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/jdKnQvceOJ — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) August 7, 2021

​Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan secured yet another Tokyo 2020 medal by winning gold in the women's 10,000m after sweeping gold in the 5000m and bronze in the 1500m.

Russian athlete and three-time winner of World Championships Mariya Lasitskene won the gold medal in the women's high jump final after clearing the 2.04-meter (6.7-foot) height.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won men's 1,500m and set an Olympic record with 3:28.32 in his debut Games.

🤜🤛Sport Transcends Borders



🫂Priceless moment when Timothy Cheruiyot gifts Jakob Ingebrigtsen his bracelet at #Tokyo2020



🏃🏾‍♂️Cheruiyot has won 12 out of 13 career meetings to date,but today Ingebrigtsen beat the great Kenyan to win the #Olympics 1500m



🔝Classy Act 💐 pic.twitter.com/KUku7XvQft — #Tokyo2020 (@alimo_philip) August 7, 2021

​The US team closed out the track athletic events of the Tokyo Games by winning the men’s 4x400m relay for the 18th time.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

One of the most controversial wins of the Tokyo Olympics went to Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram, who overtook Russia's top contender Dina Averina by 0.150 points in the women's rhythmic individual all-around final. The bronze went to Belarus' Alina Harnasko.

I'm terribly sorry for #DinaAverina 🇷🇺 being robbed of the Gold medal in the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #rhythmicgymnastics individual all-around. She was devastated 😢 about the unfair defeat to Linoy Ashram from Israel who had dropped her ribbon in the final rotation. #динааверина pic.twitter.com/GVlUvRhQ51 — Thomas Croy (@Croy_Thomas) August 7, 2021

Artistic Swimming

Russia continued its domination of the discipline by winning gold in the team event with a total score of 196.0979 after two days. The standings remained the same as in the duet event for other contestants as well, with China coming in second and Ukraine in third.

Men's 65kg Wrestling

Japan's Otoguro Takuto claimed victory over Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan, earning the host nation its first gold medal in wrestling in 25 years. The bronze medal was awarded to India's Bajrang Punia.

Takuto OTOGURO 🇯🇵 and Haji ALIYEV 🇦🇿 for #WrestleTokyo 65kg Olympic gold is going to be 🔥! pic.twitter.com/h5rdHzexqn — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 6, 2021

​Men's Modern Pentathlon

Joe Choong's gold became first ever for UK's men in the discipline and the second gold in modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics after Kate French won yesterday's women's event.

Karate

Feryal Abdelaziz became the first Egyptian woman to win Olympic gold after defeating Irina Zaretska from Azerbaijan in women's kumite +61kg.

Egypt's 🇪🇬 Feryal Abdelaziz just made history!



The 22-year old Karate champ wins Egypt's 1st EVER #Olympic Gold Medal! pic.twitter.com/mR9Lw3p4My — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 7, 2021

​Iran's Sajan Ganjzadeh won the men's karate kumite +75kg gold after a knock-out, though it was him who got knocked out by his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi. The Saudi Arabian athlete was disqualified and received silver, while Ganjzadeh took home gold.

Wrestling

Russian freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev won the gold medal in the men's final bout by defeating 2016 Olympic champion, US' Kyle Snyder. Sadulaev became the two-time Olympic champion.

Boxing

Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli won the first Olympic gold in women's welterweight after beating China's Gu Hong 3:0.