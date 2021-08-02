'Handicap Match': McGregor to Clash in 'Wheelchair Boxing Match' With Comedian Al Foran

Despite breaking his leg during his UFC bout with American Dustin Poirier, MMA fighter Conor McGregor is now expected to take part in a charity boxing event next month.
According to The Sun, the wheelchair boxing match will take place on 11 September – and the Irishman will face off against comedian Al Foran, who often "mimics" McGregor.
The event has reportedly been set up by another comedian, Stevo Timothy, who is also lacing up his gloves to take on double Olympic boxing champion Paddy Barnes in a wheelchair fight.
The event will happen at Clayton Hotel in Galway, Ireland and all money raised will be donated to the Irish Wheelchair Association.
As the newspaper points out, McGregor was originally due to box Foran “in a regular bout” but his leg break has forced him to fight in a wheelchair.
The McGregor-Poirier fight took place on 11 July during the UFC 264 – McGregor retired at the end of the first round.
