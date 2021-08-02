Football Star Messi Will Not Train With Barca Amid Contract Extension Saga, Media Says

On 2 August the football players who took part in the America's Cup final will start training with FC Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero, Emerson and Lionel Messi, who still have not signed a new contract with the club, are due to arrive at the team's location.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a media outlet, both the club and Messi's entourage have a clear understanding that the player will not train with the team until a new contract is signed. The agreement is expected to be signed for the Joan Gamper Trophy match on 8 August.

Barcelona is optimistic about the situation with Lionel Messi, according to media reports.

Last week, Barcelona president Joan Laporto was asked about Messi's new contract. Laporta said that there was no reason to worry, everything was going fine.

Earlier, according to media reports, Messi was offered a $293 million 10-year contract. According to the contract, Messi will spend two seasons at Camp Nou, two in the US league MLS and another six years as FC ambassador or coach.

Meanwhile, other reports suggested that the striker could quit Barca and join either Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City.