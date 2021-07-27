Ovechkin Signs New 5-Year $47.5Mln Deal With Washington Capitals

Ovechkin took to Twitter to announce the news.
I’M BACK DC !!!!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/7XQPfT6aZP— Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) July 27, 2021
The club's website says the five-year contract is worth $47.5 million.
Ovechkin has been playing for Washington since 2005, he could become an unrestricted free agent from 28 July.
In 2018, Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup for the first time with the Capitals. "Ovi" is the sixth-best sniper in the league's history with 730 goals and is just one goal behind fifth-ranked Marcel Dionne, with Wayne Gretzky in the lead (894).
