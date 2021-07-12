Conor McGregor Speaks After Undergoing Three-Hour Surgery Following UFC 264 Loss

Irish fighter Conor McGregor underwent surgery after fracturing his leg in a fight with American Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
“Just from the operating room. The operation went well! I feel amazing! Six weeks ahead on crutches, and then we will return. Forward! God bless," Conor said in a video message on Twitter.
Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021
Poirier is now expected to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. According to the American, he is ready for a fourth fight with McGregor for the status of champion of the league, but for this to happen, the Irishman needs to improve his results.
