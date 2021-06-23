Fans Arrive at Stadium in Munich Ahead of Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 Clash

Sputnik is live from Munich, Germany as fans gather at the Allianz Arena stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 Group F match between Germany and Hungary.
Last week, Germany defeated Portugal 4-2 but the stakes are still high as both teams need a victory to guarantee a ticket to the last 16.
Germany, who lost 1-0 to France, can still advance as a third-place finisher if they lose today's game and France beats Portugal.
The Hungarians lost 3-0 to Portugal in the opener and secured a stunning 1-1 draw with France.

