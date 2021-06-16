Russia Beats Finland 1-0 at Euro 2020 - Video

Russia has defeated Finland 1-0 in the second round of the group stage of the 2020 Euros in St. Petersburg on 16 June, with Aleksei Miranchuk scoring the decisive goal. The midfielder was also named player of the match.
June 16, 2021
Russia, managed by Stanislav Cherchesov, needed to win Wednesday’s Group B match after losing to Belgium 3-0 in the first round if the team was to have any hope of progressing to the play-offs.
Russia is now second in Group B behind Belgium, who face Denmark on 17 June for their second game. Third placed Finland beat the Danes in the first round. Russia will play Finland next on 21 June in Copenhagen.
Russia’s win against Finland also marks their first clean sheet in nine games at the Euros. The last clean sheet was against Sweden (2:0) at Euro 2008. The game also marked Russian keeper Matvey Safonov’s first appearance at a major tournament. The 22-year-old’s only other cap came against Poland in early June, a friendly that ended 1:1.
All comments
Show new comments (0)