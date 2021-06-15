Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Top European Championship Scorer

Portuguese national captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time top scorer in the history of the European Championship after slotting home a penalty against Hungary for his team's opening game of Euro 2020.
The spot kick, which Ronaldo scored just minutes before the end of the match, was his 10th goal in the European Championship finals, his fifth tournament since 2004.
The previous record of nine goals was set by former player Michel Platini – the Frenchman is regarded as one of the best to ever grace the game.
Portugal secured a 3-0 victory against Hungary with Ronaldo scoring the third goal after rounding the opposition keeper in injury time.
