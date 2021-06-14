Vandals Caught on CCTV Smashing Football Club's Defibrillator Hours After Christian Eriksen Collapse

Buxted Football Club posted CCTV footage on its Twitter page of a man and a woman breaking and crushing a defibrillator, with the club calling for the public to report the perpetrators.
🚨 PLEASE READ🚨— Buxted Football Club (@BuxtedFC) June 13, 2021
Last night at 12:50am, our defib was vandalised. It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it Sussex Police. The CAD Number is 551-13.06.2021. pic.twitter.com/GtWODkoedK
The video has been reposted thousands of times and received a massive response from commenters online.
Hi Buxted FC team, we are so sorry to see this. We would be happy to pay for a new one for your club, we are following you now so please DM us if we can be of any help.— McDonald’s Fun Football (@FunFootballUK) June 13, 2021
Absolutely disgusting, particularly after Christian Eriksen’s life was saved by one of these machines yesterday. If you know who these vermin are, please call the police immediately, before they do it again. 👇👇 https://t.co/IHLsnIVccD— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 13, 2021
They do seem to be very drunk and very young. I don't think there is a 'rationale' to understand.— Mary-Ellen (@HullLecturer) June 13, 2021
Sussex Police said on Monday they were investigating the report of a defibrillator being damaged and stolen at Buxted FC on 13 June and confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
“We're aware of a video circulating online and would ask the public not to post speculative comments”, the police said.
We are investigating a report of a defibrillator being damaged and stolen at Buxted FC on 13 June.— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) June 14, 2021
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
We're aware of a video circulating online and would ask the public not to post speculative comments. pic.twitter.com/a8eJbhQk8W
The incident has triggered widespread condemnation, having taken place only hours after Danish football player Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Euro 2020 game on Saturday. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch, requiring urgent medical assistance on the spot.
The footballer’s condition is stable, as reported by the Danish Football Association on Sunday, but he will continue to be hospitalised for further examination.
Buxted FC thanked its fans and members of the public for supporting the club following the vandalism incident.
"We can’t thank you enough for the retweets, comments and likes. The reaction has been incredible. Fingers crossed it won’t be long before the two people in the video are caught and we can get a replacement defibrillator fitted", the club said on Monday.
